The older I get, the more I see myself turning into my mother. There must be a point in time where each of us realizes we’re becoming one of our parents. I’ve gotten hints of it over time, but the last few weeks have confirmed all of my suspicions.
This is not to say I don’t like my mother or appreciate a great deal of her traits that were bestowed on me, either by nature or nurture. But there’s one tick of hers in particular that is a bit worrisome; the woman is absolutely obsessed with cleaning. Everything in her house has to be completely sterile at all times. We’ve all made fun of her for this obsession over the years. We’ve joked about her infatuation with vacuums, her need to clean the living room and dining room the second company leaves after a dinner party or get together, and her incessant desire to never have one dirty dish in the sink, even if it’s just for a brief moment.
What I hate to admit but can no longer deny is that I’m starting to adopt similar traits. Over the weekend I spent more than two hours vacuuming my fiancé’s and my home. This is a job that usually only takes 20 minutes, but I became absorbed in it, moving furniture, combing every inch of every rug we own. I even tried to pull out the refrigerator to hunt down any unwelcome crumbs that may have taken up residence underneath or behind it. I’m changing our sheets multiple times per week because our two dogs shedding is hurtling me past the point of sane. The other night, as the two of them were trying to drift off to sleep, I lost all manner of civility and started lint rolling them.
I’m finding, particularly during this time of quarantine, that my mood is directly correlated with how clean our place is. I’ve always appreciated a tidy house, but these past few weeks have brought an unhealthy level of devotion to the cause.
I don’t think my new cleaning anxiety comes from fear that the coronavirus may be lurking somewhere in our house, and I need to kill it by sterilization. The hysteria seems to be located in my inability to control the larger situation I’m in. All of us, to some extent, have a need for control in our lives. It’s considered a basic human need, according to Glenn Croston PhD., contributor to Psychology Today, who wrote a story about control several years back.
“Just like food or water, we can see how important control is to us by seeing how we feel when we lack it,” he wrote. “A persistent lack of control in a person’s life often leads to depression and anxiety. … Gaining more control of our surroundings, on the other hand, makes us more content and less at risk.”
Right now, possibly more than ever before, we’re all lacking control. We have a looming threat we cannot see, hear, smell or feel, but we know it’s there. All we can do to stop it is stay inside and wait. Sometimes inaction like this seems easy, but it can be the hardest thing to do. There’s no cure for our anxiety, no automatic way to fix our need to control our world. But simple things, done consistently, can help, according to some experts. We should take in the news we need to know, but not spend all day consuming it. Turning to our support groups, friends and family we feel comfortable with, is usually a good way to relieve anxiety and make us feel a bit safer. We should also stick to a routine, even though we’re at home and it feels like there’s no need for one. Having consistency in our lives is in our control, even if everything else in the world is not.
As for my mother and me, I suppose a cleaning obsession isn’t the worst way to try and maintain some control over our lives. But I should probably take some of my own advice, or at the very least, I should stop lint rolling my dogs.
Barbara Platts will try her best to write about something unrelated to the coronavirus in her next column. She knows we're all burnt out on it.
