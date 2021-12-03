DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you to the Town of Telluride and Eco Action Partners for choosing Dirty Sturdy's Mountain Compost as a 2021 Green Grant recipient. The goal of a 10-times increase was reached, and together the community composted 70,000 pounds of food waste so far during 2021, (and lots of yard waste, too). The grant money was instrumental in achieving this goal and in keeping up with this crucial and sustainable business.
Dirty Sturdy's provides restaurant/commercial composting, and residential composting for $20/month. See dirtysturdys.com for more info and to contact.
Thank you!
Mark Sturdevant
