Mountains are moving. If you stand in the right place, you can hear it happening. Stand along the Dolores or the San Miguel and listen to the grind and hiss of sand and silt. Dry Creek, which usually lives up to its name, is roaring over its banks, pressing cottonwood trees face down, their new green leaves shaking like pom-poms. Cup this creek in your hands and feel the grit. Mountains and mesas are being carried away.
This is a year of powerful movement. Camped in Big Gypsum a few weeks ago, you would have listened night by night as rapids that weren’t there before grew louder, echoing off the cliffs as rock shelves that have been exposed for years go under.
A boulder pecked with ghost-faced imagery more than a thousand years old, spending most of its life in silence, now listens to thunderclaps of waves and uproarious boils of river water. Ancestral eyes look straight ahead as if shocked, hard to hold in their excitement and wonder at this newfound clamor.
Boat access parking lots overflow, where usually no one is parked. Water keeps coming up. It’s becoming fatal, one death so far, the tragic loss of a local man on the Dolores a few weeks ago. Word is getting out among boaters that record flows are making some stretches un-runnable, or at least unwise.
Downstream of here, Lake Powell is coming up after decades of historic decline. Some people in the water policy business are expecting a 40- to 70-foot rise in the reservoir, meaning arches and alcoves that have emerged from Glen Canyon for the first time since 1967 will go back under. Newly grown willows, cottonwoods, and maidenhair ferns will drown. How long this bump will last no one knows. I recently spoke with Brad Udall, Senior Water and Climate Research Scientist at Colorado State University, and he told me that depending on how the reservoir is managed, we’d need five or six winters like this in a row to fill Lake Powell again.
I find it odd that we call it drought here. Twenty-two years of drought interrupted by what’s happening now. This landscape, from the West End to the Sierra Madre, is made of drought, made of desert. These times of cool, early season rains when the snowpack toward the end of May is still as white as cherry blossoms is the exception and not the rule. Times of water, not times of drought, are what stand out. We live in drought the rest of the time, most of the time. This continent has a dry stamp on its face and we are in it.
Some seasons we remember as if the land were touched by the finger of God, everything going green, rivers letting loose like snakes, tearing off layers of mountains and plateaus, mud-packed waters spreading out and lapping against highways, carrying whole cottonwood trees down with them.
At the pullout on 141, at the information sign for the flume along the Dolores, go to an edge and look over. The river bends and bellows down in its canyon as driftwood rolls in a substance the color of dark chocolate and milk. Can you even call it water? If you let it settle in a jar, you might find a quarter or half mud, and the remaining water will never fully clear.
There have been bigger years. I would have liked to have seen 1983 on these rivers, back when Lake Powell nearly overtopped and crews built a plywood wall along the top of the dam to hold back the reservoir. Jump back to 1884 when the Dolores, the Gunnison, and all the big rivers blew out from a massive snowpack followed by early summer rains like we’ve been having. The 1884 floods ran twice as high as they did in 1983, much higher than now.
Whatever the size of the bump, it stands out against the background of aridity. This is one of those years to get out lawn chairs and watch, or throw sandbags if that’s what is needed. Walk through the flowers and tall grass, sky-spangled with cottonwood leaves, aspens just starting to show. Cup river water in your hand to feel its texture. In a land of drought, mark this season of water, one to remember.
