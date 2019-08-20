School is back in session, the days are getting shorter, and soon August will be nothing but a memory. Sadly, all these things mean that summer is nearly at its end. Around this time each year, I like to take stock of what I’ve accomplished on my summer bucket list and what still remains to be experienced. Did I go camping enough? Did I hike that 14er I’ve had my eye on? Did I make it to enough of the wonderful events that Colorado summers have to offer?
Telluride has a plethora of notable outdoor festivals throughout the summer, and many of them are well known far beyond the Colorado Rockies. Some of the most notable, like the Telluride Jazz Festival and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, have wrapped up, but there’s still a chance to experience the culture and fun the town has to offer with these events, which run through mid-October. If you’re like me and didn’t get to as many festivals as you would’ve liked to this summer, luckily there’s still some time left.
FILM FESTIVAL
The 46th film fest takes place Labor Day weekend, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, with 50 programs screened in 10 venues throughout town. Sadly, this festival is already sold out for 2019. I’m just including it here in case you want to get a head start on next summer’s bucket list. This year passes started at $390.
BLUES & BREWS
The 26th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival Sept. 13-15 offers so much more than blues music and beer. From funk and indie rock to jam bands, plus a good selection of food and even wine, this event showcases a Telluride summer superbly well. The main stage for the weekend is Telluride Town Park, but there’s also the Blues Stage, which is indoors at the Town Park Hanley Pavilion and the Campground Stage in the Town Park campground area. Plus, you can catch shows late night at venues around town. Most of the passes are sold out at this point, but the festival provides an exchange program through its website (tellurideblues.com) that gives those who still want tickets a chance to buy them. Three-day festival passes start at $225, however single day tickets are available online for cheaper.
CARS AND COLORS
Are you a fan of vintage automobiles? Then the Telluride Festival of Cars and Colors Sept. 26-29 may be the event to round out your summer fun ... even though it’s technically in the fall ... just barely. For this four-day happening — which is in its fifth year — classic and sports cars will be on display just about everywhere, from downtown Telluride, to the golf course in Mountain Village, to the airport (because classic planes are included in this weekend, too). Tickets start at $75. For more information, visit carsandcolors.com.
ORIGINAL THINKERS
In its second year, the Oct. 3-6 festival centers around ideas — 10 ideas, to be exact. The events in which these 10 ideas are brought up take place at the Telluride Conference Center, and include films, panel discussions and lectures. Topics include the effects of music on our lives, how we are coping with climate change and the challenges behind making real societal change. Passes start at $350. For more information, visit originalthinkers.com.
HORROR SHOW
We’re officially out of summer with this event (in fact, we’re closer to Halloween), but I figured I would include it because it’s one of the last hooplas before town goes quiet for offseason and anticipation of the 2019-20 ski season begins. This horror film festival Oct. 11-13, which is in its 10th year, is the first and longest-running of its kind in the state. The spooky lineup includes more than 20 feature-length films, as well as 60 short films and other events like horror story readings. The venues for film screenings and events are throughout downtown. Tickets start at $85. For more information, visit telluridehorrorshow.com.
