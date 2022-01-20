DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to personally thank the county commissioners for looking out for the health of the general public in our county.
I cannot believe what a big deal folks make about wearing masks. I am sure masks have kept me healthy throughout this pandemic. I continue to wear them for myself and for the health of the people around me. Again, thank you for taking the right stance in keeping the county safe.
Janice Gerona
Telluride
