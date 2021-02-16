DEAR EDITOR:
Our talented Klara Lapp has been a Telluride K-3 art teacher for 13 years. Her family is experiencing some overwhelming health issues that call for the help of our community, and we hope to alleviate some of the financial strain the Lapp family is experiencing.
Klara’s husband, Tyler, has endured two “flight for life” trips to Denver. He received a liver transplant in January and is now recovering at home in Rico.
Harper, age 11, was born with a congenital heart condition that has required three surgeries. Even with health insurance, the financial burden is staggering.
To learn more about the extent of their health challenges, please check out their gofundme account, Love to Lapps Liver and Heart Surgery.
Thanks for considering making a donation.
Molly Overly
Telluride
