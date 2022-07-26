DEAR EDITOR:
In the Friday, July 15 edition, an article was written by Sophie Stuber, “SCOTUS EPA Ruling a Setback,” Ms. Stuber and others expressed displeasure with the U.S. Supreme Court pulling back on the EPA’s authority especially during a summer of heat waves and wildfires.
The U.S. Supreme Court did not pull back the authority of the EPA. The EPA has been taking and declaring action for which it had no authority. The Supreme Court merely (and fortunately) declared that agencies of the government cannot claim to have a power not granted to them by Congress.
The Supreme Court is supposed to rule on the constitutionality of laws and not base their decisions on that summer’s temperatures or wildfires. Nor is the Supreme Court to base their decisions on the then-current political winds of the public. That is the role of Congress.
If our democratically elected Congress wants to pass additional regulations regarding coal and gas fired power plants, so be it. But administrators and regulators cannot be allowed unilateral authority to design and implement policies for which they were not granted specific authority.
Allowing the EPA to run amok and without authority, could see these unilateral and unlawful actions taken under a future administration: Outlawing all solar panels because as they enter the end of their typical 25-year life cycle, they will end up in landfills and when crushed, their toxic heavy metals can contaminate ground water and no comprehensive plan is currently in place to deal with a safe disposal of solar panels; Denying all permits for new solar farms because (in addition to the above, where the ground water is contaminated from solar panels that end up in landfills), the clearing and use of large areas for solar farms adversely affects native vegetation and wildlife, including loss of habitat, interference with rainfall and drainage; Denying all permits for wind farms, due to the million or more birds killed annually by wind turbines, especially large birds like eagles, hawks and owls, and in additional, the clearing and use of large areas for wind farms has adverse environmental impacts including the potential to reduce, fragment or degrade habitat for wildlife, fish and plants; Eliminating the use of batteries for electric vehicles. Not only do EV batteries contain large amounts of lithium, nickel and cobalt, (the mining of which creates environmental and human rights impacts), the disposal of these batteries will leave massive amounts of environmental wastes.
So, if your readers are not willing to risk a renegade EPA taking the environmental steps above, your readers should prefer a restrained EPA, acting solely within the authority specifically granted to it by Congress.
A more fitting title for this article would have been, “Constitutionality and sanity reign at the SCOTUS.”
Dan Agan
Mountain Village
