The Grand Mesa presides over the Western Slope, hazy blue in the distance, a looming presence. As one travels the north side of the Sneffels Range, it is impossible to ignore, a massive flat-topped landform dominating the landscape, various mountain ranges gathered like subjects at its feet.
After years of declaring the desire to check out Grand Mesa’s fabled ski trails, but stymied by obligations at home and busy doing other cool stuff, a late-March Saturday saw us turning our backs on the local ski hill and finally headed north, Nordic gear loaded in the truck. A stop at the car wash proved cathartic, a winter’s worth of mag chloride, muck, mire and inertia washed away, and we proceeded with clean undercarriage and renewed vigor.
The Boss had found a neat B&B outside Cedaredge and planned a pleasantly overbooked weekend. The first stop was at Eagle Rock Shelter, an alcove containing some ancient ruins and rock art, overlooking the Gunnison River east of Delta. A couple miles down a dirt road through dusty scrubland we came upon a nondescript trailhead, narrow path winding through bunchgrass and prickly pear and down into a small canyon.
It was a short hike, 20 minutes or so, along the drainage of a small canyon, walls 50 feet high, but it was a thrill to be on dry dirt, in shorts, bathed by an afternoon that was actually warm, a primal instinct awakened. The mouth of our side canyon opened onto a large park containing irrigated vineyards, enclosed by the larger slopes of the main canyon where the river makes a big bend.
The bottomland comprised a private little world, out of the wind, out of sight from the tableland above. It is here that people have chosen to live for almost thirteen thousand years, the oldest habitation, according to archaeologists, found in North America — so far. It was our private world for a good part of one spring afternoon.
Lunch beside the river, the Little One splashing in the water and eventually jumping in, a lazy half-nap — a too-rare indulgence — in the sand among the cobbles, ball cap pulled over the face, the murmurs of water moving over rocks and restless wind across the hillside, and the afternoon ran away, the sun heavy and yellow above the canyon rim.
Our next stop was the Fruit Growers’ Reservoir for bird watching. We had the place to ourselves, until a couple birders from Junction showed up, informing us that the sandhill cranes were late this year, perhaps because of the weathery March we’d been enjoying. Three cranes swooped in for a water landing just before sunset, joining the mergansers, canvasbacks and geese already there, watched over by resident great blue herons from their nests atop a large cottonwood stand across the lake.
With evening upon us, we bid adieu to our new friends, our zeal for dinner outweighing enthusiasm for awaiting new crane arrivals. Before loading back up I brought the pooch to water’s edge to wash off a bunch of poop she had rolled in. Goose poop, we think. We hope.
Saved by Dr. Bronner’s, we continued into Cedaredge, stomachs rumbling, only to find the sidewalks rolled up. We backtracked to the Italian joint in Delta for some ravioli with marinara, and fettucine alfredo with sausage, washed down with a lovely chianti. Bellisima. In the end, we follow our bellies through life, like the rest.
Columns of smoke spiraled skyward in the morning along the length of the Uncompahgre Valley, farmers burning their ditches. The air smelled faintly of burnt sugar, and details in the distance were obscured by the fires’ curtain, save the instantly recognizable rectangular shape of Lizard Head Rock, which looks nothing like a lizard, or a head, spied through a gap in the Wilson Range from our vantage halfway up the mesa. The road climbed out of springtime, fields freshly turned, tulips blooming, and back up into winter.
The frosting atop the mesa was blinding white and inviting. Gearing up, we chose a trail through the shadowy woods, the day heating up quickly. Dipping in and out of creek drainages, the skis sang, sighing in sun-softened stretches, clattering on the odd bit of frozen crust, the miles peeling by.
With no jagged peaks to impede the view, we were pulled into an immense sky, impossibly blue, the Western Slope at our feet, San Juans to the south, Uncompahgre Plateau to the west, Bookcliffs to the north. The Grand Mesa acts like a big partition, separating northern Colorado from south. As one faces west from Lands’ End, that’s hippies to the left, hicks to the right.
Well into the 1960’s, cowpokes tending their herds up here spent summers without phones or electricity, a primitive world apart, much like the Natives in the river bottoms, centuries passing like clouds without notice of the little toiling creatures below. And toil we did, taking turns towing the Little One back toward the trailhead, once she had announced at a remote location, as is her wont, her fatigue and imminent demise in the form of knees broken and falling off her legs.
The rolling terrain was a savior, the climbs short and reasonably pain-free, groomed trails skirting the edges of frozen lakes. With the brainstorm of both pulling at the same time — a two-mule wagon — life became incredibly luxurious and we flew down the track, the Little One holding a pole basket in each hand, laughing, inquiring periodically why we couldn’t go any faster. Passing skiers were amused.
By mid-afternoon the snow turned rotten and we descended to the world below, ditch-fires dwindled to a blanket of ground-fog, trusting that our bellies would find a good place to eat on the way home.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
