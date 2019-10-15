The brief-yet-vibrant autumn in the Colorado mountains has peaked. As the snowstorms start, we once again find ourselves in the beautiful-yet-quiet offseason. This time of year, a good portion of mountain town residents take extended trips. But for those of us that may not have the luxury of taking a long trip this time of year, there are still some great places to explore less than a day’s drive away.
For the weekend warriors out there, here are four of my favorite nearby places for a quick vacay, each offering an entirely different experience from the next.
THE URBAN VACATION
Denver
Distance: 329 miles
Estimated drive time: 6 hours and 12 minutes
An easy trek to the northeast, Denver is the closest thing to city life that us mountain dwellers have. In Denver, there are constantly new restaurants, bars, shops and events to experience. I personally love to go to the Mile High City for ethnic food, since we have a shortage of it in the mountains. Some favorites are the popular ramen restaurant Uncle and Biju’s Little Curry Shop, which serves Indian cuisine. Besides the eats, there are many other things to enjoy like sporting events, Broadway musicals at the Buell Theatre and museums, such as the Museum of Nature and Science, and the Clyfford Still Museum.
THE INDULGENT VACATION
Las Vegas, Nevada
Distance: 590 miles
Estimated time: 9 hours and 22 minutes
If you’ve ever been to Vegas, you know that two to three days in this indulgent city is all that’s necessary to reap its benefits … and its hangovers. Vegas is intense, but it also has a lot worth exploring. I have a few good friends that live there and being able to see the city through a local’s eyes is refreshing. Turns out Vegas isn’t all about gambling and booze. The magic scene is huge, with greats like Penn & Teller, David Copperfield and Mac King performing on a regular basis. There’s also tons of tasty food, no matter what cuisine tickles your palette. Make sure to spend time off the strip when you’re there, particularly in downtown Las Vegas. The Mob Museum and Fremont Street are worth checking out. There’s also an arts district in the downtown area with galleries, museums, recreational pot shops and restaurants.
THE ACTIVE VACATION
Moab, Utah
Distance: 132 miles
Estimated drive time: 2 hours and 41 minutes
If you didn’t get your camping fix over the summer, Moab is the ideal spot to head for the offseason. Now that the cool fall days are here in the mountains, Moab is the ideal temperature. The mountain bike trails are endless and cater to all skill levels, as do the hikes. If you haven’t been to Canyonlands and Arches national parks (or even if you have) both are worth exploring. The town is quaint but should certainly be checked out. Start the day with a tasty breakfast at Love Muffin Cafe, go out and do something active, then relax afterwards with a cold brew from the Moab Brewery.
THE CULTURAL VACATION
Sante Fe, New Mexico
Distance: 322 miles
Estimated drive time: 6 hours and 6 minutes
There’s something about Santa Fe. I can’t put my finger on it, but each time I’m there, I never want to leave. A town rich in creativity and steeped in Native American history, everything about it is beautiful. Go to the downtown area for New Mexican-style jewelry and apparel. The Santa Fe Plaza often has local artisans selling their creations. Many of the town’s most famous galleries can be found on Canyon Road. Walk up and down the street for an art experience like no other. And be sure to check out the legendary Meow Wolf space. The immersive art installation will take you on an adventure unlike any other. And, when in New Mexico, don’t forget about the incredible Mexican food. For some authentic cuisine, check out Harry’s Roadhouse and The Shed.
Happy travels and enjoy your offseason!
Barbara Platts is a sucker for an extended weekend trip. Reach her at bplatts.000@gmail.com or on Twitter @Barbaraplatts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.