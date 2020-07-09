On Monday, France’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Jean Castex, announced the much anticipated cabinet reshuffle — remaniement en français — of the government ministers. The appointments of Gérald Darmanin as Interior Minister and Eric Dupond-Moretti as Minister of Justice were met with uproar, particularly from feminists.
Darmanin is under investigation for alleged rape. In 2018, Sophie Patterson accused Darmanin of rape and sexual harassment. Patterson alleges that Darmanin used his influence on the judicial committee to force her to have sex with him in 2009. The case was first dismissed in 2018 due to lack of sufficient evidence, but in June, the Paris Court of Appeals ruled that the case should be reopened, and a judge should be appointed soon.
Around France, women are protesting, enraged by this appointment.
Caroline de Haas, who works for #NousToutes (#UsAll), a France femininist association born from the #MeToo movement, explains the collective sentiment well.
“In an era of awareness, when there has never been so much mobilization, this is a veritable anti-feminist offensive. How can you encourage women who are victims of violence to file a complaint when the head of the Ministry of the Interior is himself the subject of a rape complaint?” de Haas toldLe Parisien.
On Monday, a spokesperson for the Elysée (the term for President Macron’s government) said that the rape allegations should be “no obstacle” to Darmanin’s appointment. Are you serious?
There are plenty of other politicians who would do well as France’s Minister of the Interior, and many of them are women. It should not be difficult to select someone who is not the subject of an investigation of alleged rape.
Before the remaniement, I was hoping that former Interior Minister Christophe Castaner would leave office. He is a staunch supporter of the police and repeatedly denied that police brutality exists in France. I found him unbearable.
And yet, with Darmanin’s nomination, I think we might be worse off, especially women. I would love to hear what Marlène Schiappa, France’s equality minister, really thinks of these egregious appointments.
The other appointee who I mentioned, Dupond-Moretti, is a famed lawyer and a bit of a media personality. Dupond-Moretti rose to fame when he defended Roselyne Godard, who was one of the accused perpetrators in the Outreau child sex abuse case. In 2017, he defended Abdelkader Merah, the brother of the terrorist Mohamed Merah who led the terrorist attack in 2012 Toulouse, where three children and a rabbi were killed. He is also infamous for his hostile treatment of judges.
"To name someone who is so divisive and who despises magistrates to this degree is a declaration of war on the judiciary," Céline Parisot, president of the Union of Magistrates, told Le Monde.
Both of these ministries have a particularly influential role in preventing and responding to violence against women. The Minister of the Interior is in charge of France’s National Police, and the Justice Ministry is, logically, responsible for France’s court system and legal procedures.
In light of these nominations, how can women in France believe that the government is dedicated to fighting for women’s rights and decreasing sexual violence? Some of the most powerful people in government are now men with a blatant disrespect of women. And, see Darmanin’s ongoing rape investigation.
It hasn’t been an easy start for Castex (nor does he particularly deserve it). Castex himself became Prime Minister only last week. He replaced Eduoard Philippe, who resigned and will return to the port city of Le Havre, where he was elected mayor during France’s municipal elections at the end of June.
There were rumors that President Macron would appoint a woman to be the next Minister of the Interior. Florence Parly, the Minister of the Armies, was apparently a frontrunner. But in the end, President Macron chose Castex, a rather unknown member of the government.
Personally, I think Philippe was doing a fine job as Prime Minister. He helped France navigate the pandemic. He is well-spoken, efficient and has popular support. Yes, he may be a bit too centrist for me personally, but he was running France well. I would have been happy if he stayed. Yet he and Macron often disagreed about policy.
At this point, halfway through his presidency, Macron really wants full control. Which is why we now have Jean Castex.
I don’t want to be too cynical, but Castex will likely be a puppet prime minister. I think it’s fair to say that women in government are tired of being people’s puppets.
Florence Parly is used to running things. She has influence. Once again, personally, she’s not my ideal candidate. She’s too corporate-focused. But she is vocal and eloquent and would not have let Macron walk all over her.
So instead, we are left with Castex as Prime Minister, Dupond-Moretti as Justice Minister, and Darmanin as Minister of the Interior.
Journalist Pauline Block said it best on Twitter: “The new French government may respect parity, but it does not respect women.”
Statistically, Macron’s cabinet of ministers is equally balanced in terms of men and women. But equal numbers means nothing without fair treatment of women, especially when some of the most powerful men have undue influence in the legal processes that protect victims of sexual violence, harassment and discrimination.
I am disappointed in the French government. Macron should do better.
And I stand with all of the women everywhere speaking out and protesting these appointments. We will not be silenced.
