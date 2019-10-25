As often happens on Sundays, the order was given to vacate the house, so that “something can get done around here.” Anticipated, the directive was obeyed forthwith, the bikes already loaded in the back of the truck, along with swimming gear, which included a green inflatable alligator.
The frost on the windshield melted quickly as the pass was gained and we headed for warmer climes, knowing that this was most likely our last chance to do some lake swimming before the season closed in. Before swimming, a swing was made into the parking lot of the Wally World on the east end of town, with the intention of procuring, for winter’s repast, a case of roasted green chilis. The admonishment to get mild chilis and not the hot ones, like last year, became moot when we pulled up to the roaster to find it cold and abandoned, empty chili boxes stacked against the brick wall of the building.
We’d missed the boat, we were told, all the chilis gone for the year, sold out. This was just as well, as the following week, in another town, we got some Pueblo chilis — Wally World’s are from Hatch — which, according toThe Denver Postare thicker-fleshed and spicier. Thus, the mild chilis we ended up with are what the boss would otherwise consider medium, which helps flame the fond memories of last year’s batch, whose heat can still be felt, in special moments, at both ends.
At the time we didn’t know we would have the good luck to score the following week, however, and our exit of the packed parking lot seemed unfulfilled, aggressive drivers in beater cars cutting each other off, a sort of turd bucket-sedan demolition derby. Not too many people looking happy. At least at a real demolition derby there’s some yeehaw and yahoo to it. We fled to the relative safety of a nearby park.
It was here, January past, on an almost-warm afternoon, that we went for a stroll on the brown grass between snowdrifts, a half-dozen drunks slurring and singing from a picnic table. The little one had asked if they were the same ones as at the entrance to the library back home. I remember telling her no, these ones were better singers. They weren’t there and we played on the slides and swings, then they showed up and we left.
We drove a few blocks north, seeking concrete sidewalks for smooth bike-riding safe from traffic and found it at Park de Vida, a wonderfully large expanse of grass, still green, with softball fields and soccer pitches, a community garden, flocks of geese, and lots of pathways. Perfect. Here we cycled our little hearts out and learned four things: 1. Gourds grow on vines. 2. Geese don’t like being chased. 3. Goose poop can be larger than coyote crap. 4. Ice cream trucks that play badly recorded ice cream music too loudly and repetitively can turn one off to the idea of an ice cream cone, something which is very difficult to accomplish.
Sufficiently exercised, we continued north out of town to a favorite reservoir and set up camp on the boat ramp. We like this lake because no powerboats are allowed and there’s lots of bird life. The poor alligator stayed landlocked, the water too cold for sustained immersion. Our swimming consisted of occasional plunges and loud whoops and laughing, then warming on the towels in the sun.
As the afternoon waned, the sun warmed and we napped. A couple local families joined us, chatting in lounge chairs, drinking beers, a couple paddle boarding, enjoying the last of the sun, yellowing sky and water coalescing.
It was now that we grasped the brass ring, as the carousel slowed, of peace and well being, goosebumps from the cold water, floating in timelessness. Across the lake, glimpsed through a dream, was the cove where on the mud bank we once found a great blue heron’s egg, huge, a hole where a hatchling had emerged, the girl refusing to believe it didn’t belong to a dinosaur. She was partly right.
A few years ago, a charming Polish family was encountered here on the ramp, also in the late afternoon. They were on their “dream trip of a lifetime,” they explained in broken English, on their way to Santa Fe from Las Vegas. It was a hot day and the lake had lured them for a spontaneous swim, the man and wife beaming, their teenage daughter pouting in the backseat of their rental car, looking bored, glued to her smartphone. They asked for suggestions and a detour into the San Juan Mountains was offered; there is little doubt that they relished Red Mountain Pass. It is hoped that their kid looked up from her phone at some point and shared in her parents’ obvious joy.
A car pulled up and a French couple — we could hear them speaking the language — walked down the ramp. Strolling to the water’s edge, they promptly stripped naked and went for a swim, causing a few raised eyebrows, some sidelong glances and a chuckle or two. Emerging, dripping, they casually toweled off, dressed and left. If they were aware of the stir they had caused among their more-staid hosts, they were either unaware or didn’t give a hoot. Vive la France!
We went for one last dip and, vowing to ride the alligator somewhere, somehow, before it was all over — a heated pool, yes! — followed our European friends out of there, stopping at the Mexican joint on the way home, reminded once again that, as it should be, Sunday is Funday.
