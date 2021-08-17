As your readers are well aware, Telluride Town Council is grappling with some very big quality of life issues right now, including addressing the affordable housing crisis, deciding the future of the town’s planning and infrastructure, and managing visitation and our economy.
Along with these important topics, I want to focus attention for a moment on the work the council continues to do in addressing climate change.
I’m a big believer in thinking globally and acting locally. If we are serious about reducing emissions and cooling the planet, each of us has to do our part, individually. Our local governments have to take active steps to reduce our own greenhouse gas contributions to planet-warming emissions. One positive step Telluride is taking right now is updating its Climate Action Plan, a directional document with many specific details and actions that is being created by the town’s Ecology Commission with input from our citizens. Go to the Town’s website at telluride-co.gov and click on “UPDATED: CLIMATE ACTION PLAN SURVEY” under the Town Updates tab to add your voice.
But, our local efforts alone are not enough. As Telluride’s liaison to Colorado Communities for Climate Action (CC4CA), a coalition of 38 communities across Colorado working together on climate policy, I want to talk a little about some of the important progress made during Colorado’s recent legislative session. The towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, and San Miguel County, are three of the 38 members of CC4CA, working together to influence laws and regulations with a much larger voice than any of us could by ourselves.
In the whirlwind pandemic-era legislative session this year, our state lawmakers took on a very hefty agenda. Six hundred-and-twenty-three bills were introduced, and 502 were adopted that have since been signed into law. The bills covered the gamut from health care to criminal justice reform; housing to education, gun control to immigration. And, they also took some important steps toward curbing carbon emissions.
You may remember that in 2019, the state adopted goals that Colorado reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26 percent by 2025, 50 percent by 2030 and by at least 90 percent by 2050 below 2005 levels.
This year, the legislature put some teeth into these goals by passing important legislation that creates targets, benchmarks and enforcement of these goals. We will also see sweeping changes to our transportation funding, which has been hamstrung for decades because of the Taxpayers Bill Of Rights amendment to the state constitution. Not only will our ancient roads and bridges finally get some much needed love, we will also have enhanced funding for things that reduce emissions, like electrification infrastructure to build charging stations for electric vehicles across the state, help with mass transit such as for our own SMART, and incentives for carpooling and reducing single passenger vehicles.
One bill that I’m particularly pleased with is House Bill 21-1208, the hazards mitigation grant program. Telluride is not the only area experiencing shorter winters, disappearing monsoons, smoky skies from nearby wildfires and then mudslides when it finally does rain. This new grant program will help communities like ours prepare for anticipated disasters before they happen.
Of significant note to Telluride, with the organization and focus of CC4CA, we participated in the final passage of House Bill 21-1162, which reinstates the ability of local governments to control single-use plastics, and sets the entire state on the path of significantly reducing the amount of plastic and plastic packaging that gets produced, used and often trashed into our environment. Not only is this vitally important from a greenhouse gas reduction standpoint, but it will greatly help reduce the amount of plastic trash that is entering our environment ... to the point that our winter snowpack now contains measurable amounts of very small microscopic plastic particles. The restoration of local control is hugely important as well, allowing each community to take the measures most appropriate for our local situation. Telluride enacted the state’s first plastic grocery bag ban a decade ago, but was blocked from addressing things like single-use plastic bottles and Styrofoam packaging by subsequent state legislation. Passage of HB21-1162 turned on the passionate testimony of local officials like Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young attending hours of virtual meetings at all hours of day and night to convince state legislators of the importance of this bill.
We are in unprecedented times for sure. Change has to come from the ground up. Every individual action makes a difference, and the efforts of small local governments are important, too. Fortunately, with our active participation through organizations like CC4CA, we are helping convince our state legislature and governor to also make progress on climate action.
