The trail itself was easily negotiable, climbing gently, rarely less than a foot wide, plenty of room to place your feet, not too many obstacles in the form of boulders and logs. The steep sidehill that it traversed had our full attention, scree fields running down into gullies draining into the larger valley below. A slide down there would not be a pleasant proposition.
It wasn't the heavy packs full of food and camping gear, their ability to throw you off balance with a misstep that kept us on alert, though: It was the Little One. Interesting rocks – we were in the right place for these – wildflowers, bees, clumps of long bunchgrass would grab her attention and divert her from the task at hand, little sneakered feet spontaneously floating out over the abyss. Absorbed, fascinated, the girl was oblivious of the potential for a slide-for-life. God forbid any butterflies would happen by in the wrong direction, at the wrong moment.
For this reason, as we usually do, we kept her in a Safety Sandwich, the Boss and I taking turns leading and following, so our charge could neither traipse ahead into misfortune nor dawdle into danger. We like to keep her within grabbing distance, should she decide to try and pitch over the edge.
My partner usually takes the lead, despite the fact that she is an ocean girl, quite at home on the sea and when out of sight of land able, without hesitation and with complete confidence, to point out the direction to the nearest island, to tell you the nature of the ocean floor by the action of its surface. On dry land, however, the poor gal could get lost in a grocery store. Convenient landmarks confuse her. Driving? In a big city? Fuhgetaboudit. It is a given that, as she is usually operating on a higher plane, earthly navigation is beneath her.
She has a good motor and sets a stiff pace, however, and in remote places there's usually only one trail to follow. What could possibly go wrong? It's a safe bet that we get places quicker than if I was leading the charge. I'm more like my daughter: I love a good butterfly distraction and am an unapologetic daydreamer, and who can blame me? Look at the world we live in.
Running sweep is preferred for the overview afforded: You can survey the action ahead, suggest improvements in direction if needed – only if absolutely necessary – grab any wayward tykes before they have a chance to perish and generally enjoy seeing your loved ones moving across and becoming part of beautiful places. Just call me Walter Cronkite. Anchorman.
A steep push brought us to treeline, winter-shaped spruce, limbs stripped bare on their weather sides, giving way to a headwall of matted juniper and kinnikinnik, through which braided elk trails delivered us to our intended basin. A two-tiered amphitheater of wildflowers, pocked with boulder-fall, rimmed with crags and spires tilted at crazy and improbable angles, pulled us upward. Continuing to the upper balcony involved switching back up a grassy slope, the packs a little heavier now than when we started, but all in all a pretty casual stroll from the road to a private, wild place. There come moments when you know you are in the right place at the right time, usually involving a little sweat; this was one.
Tent pitched beside a glass-calm tarn anchoring the bowl, simple dinner was enjoyed in the last glow of evening. The night was warm enough that we slept with the tent door unzipped, on top of our sleeping bags, even at 12,000 feet. Love summer.
In the morning, clouds billowing up over the rim of the basin were smoke signals heralding incoming weather. Cloud shadows were football-field-sized amoebas shape-shifting across the slopes. In and out of them we ambled, far removed from the hubris of silly humans, floating in timelessness, gloriously unhitched from clocks, computers, traffic jams, flimflam men. Tiny Jeeps appeared on the pass far below, a different world.
For now our world was one of paintbrush and aven, forget-me-not, primrose, gentian and sky pilot. Puffs of bistort coalesced into creamy white carpets. This was the zenith of the year, a gigantic life-force that sleeps, waiting, and finally, in a short, sweet window, having a chance to feel the sun, fly some colors and recharge.
A good chunk of the morning was spent lazily watching, from an outcrop covered with lichen sage and rust, three deer make their way slowly up the hillside. They stopped occasionally to regard us coolly from above, sensing no threat but making sure, then stopping on the ridge, highlighted in the sun, little splashes of tawny brown, before disappearing over to the other side.
The clouds joined, as we knew they would, an armada of ships convening on a sea of ridges and peaks, and a light spry filled the basin, the sky to the west turning ominous, the rumble of cannon not far enough away for comfort, spurring us to action. A weather report was delivered to the tent, where the Boss was indulging in that most rare and underestimated of luxuries, a nap. She proclaimed that she wasn't quite ready to leave, she liked it there, and we should cool our jets.
It was only after the rain was a steady drumbeat that permission to depart was granted and we hoofed it out of there with purpose, slip-sliding down the braided section of the trail, springy boughs of juniper offering a softened landing should we stumble, tip-toeing across the sidehill, stepping lightly, Little One intact and happy, back to the car, to home, for a nice cup of tea.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.