While everyone has heard of Christmas miracles, as the holidays approach I must share a tale of a Christmas curse that’s so blood-curdling I seriously debated if I should even chronicle the details for you hear in this column, wistful reader. But I ultimately decided it would do more harm not to, especially if the monsters are as mobile as they appear, for this is something I cannot shake.
In the backwoods of western Pennsylvania, along a scant stretch of earth called Coal Valley, a new breed of horror has found a home. This is no phantasmagoric poltergeist, but a macabre phenomenon of Mother Nature.
My dear aunt, God bless her, is the poor victim of this slithering terror, as her property is overcome with Asian jumping worms.
These are no ordinary night crawlers. The dirt demons can grow up to eight inches in length and are as thick as a finger. When threatened they violently convulse and “jump” to avoid harm and can even detach their tails in getting away. But the most horrifying characteristic is the sheer numbers and perseverance of the invasive species. Where there’s one, there’s many.
The worms cover my aunt’s walkway and porch area in creating writhing piles so dense that she won’t let her dog outside to go to the bathroom. The pictures she shared over Thanksgiving dinner ruined my appetite. It may not be long before they’re wriggling out of her toilet and showerhead.
At the onset of the attack, eradication by fire seemed like a plausible solution. My uncle went down with a blowtorch and blackened dozens of worms, but it only enveloped the area in an acrid death stench. Mustard powder and lye were used to combat the smell, as they’re also supposed to irritate the skin of such worms.
Needless to say, the problem persisted for my poor aunt after the scorched-earth tactic failed, but the death toll continues to rise. There is no quantifiable research to back this hypothesis, but I propose that Asian jumping worms deploy a chemical communication similar to alarm pheromones whenever death is certain that becomes the revenge cry of their compatriots. The survivors, incensed by the loss of their kin, ascend from the soil and attack with even more vigor. The worms seem to multiply at an alarming rate, and the question of where exactly they came from has become less clear.
As their name indicates, they originated in Asian countries, particularly Japan, China and Korea, and have been stateside since the 19th century, but it’s only been in the past decade that the Asian jumping worm has reached a new level of superiority, and concern. The first reported sighting of problematic Asian jumping worms in America could be traced back to Wisconsin in 2013.
Within a decade, they were called a “new threat” to agriculture, according to a March 2019 article in Modern Farmer. State-sponsored outfits like the Nebraska Invasive Species Program currently keep databases on their whereabouts nationwide. In Pennsylvania, the Penn State Extension is the authority on agronomy. My aunt shared her situation, including pictures, with officials there. In the two years since they’ve been tracking Asian jumping worms in the Keystone State, her infestation is the worst they’ve seen. My aunt must fight this worm war on her own.
You see, soil becomes drier after Asian jumping worms invade, which hints at a master plan of destroying our food supply. But that may only be the start of their world domination, I fear. A rabid raccoon attacked my aunt’s front door one day not long ago, which hinted at a worm-mammal alliance. My cousin hurried over and shot it dead, but a new layer had been added to the battle for my aunt’s land.
The family fears locusts and frogs may be next. I told her if the creek near her driveway turns red, run, but not before leaving a trail of gasoline behind. She could easily flick a cigarette and ignite the flammable stream before making it to safety. My parents live close enough that they could see the black smoke from the final fire and come to her aid. But for now she pushes on.
Deep in the Valley of Worms I imagine a warm womb pulsating underground, continuously growing and spawning new subterranean soldiers. This affront is no surprise, if you think about it. Humans have been spearing worms with fishhooks and drowning them until they're eaten for centuries. Saltwater worms, including the 10-foot Bobbit worm, have adapted in becoming feared predators that prey on fish. Their peers on land may not be far behind. There’s a reason why we call the deceased “worm food” and lower caskets into cement burial vaults. But what if the worms come for us in our sleep?
It’s been several weeks since my aunt shared her predicament with me. As I put all of this on the page, my throat is tight and my mouth won’t stop watering, though I have no desire to eat anything but dirt. The water in my glass ripples as I pick it up. I hesitate to take a sip. Asian jumping worms haven’t been officially spotted in Colorado, according to experts. But what if the worms found a new carrier?
I gulp down a mouthful of water. If you’re reading this, my fellow countrymen, pray for a Christmas miracle.
