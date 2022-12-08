DEAR EDITOR:
This semester I have had the wonderful opportunity to do a mentorship as a class. I did my mentorship with Abie Livesay on photography. She has been a wonderful mentor, and I couldn't be more grateful for her taking time out of her schedule to mentor me. She has taught me many things, like getting my lighting right, how to edit photos in a light room, how to frame photos correctly so that your eye follows through the photo and so much more. Abie gave me the opportunity to go to one of her weddings with her as another photographer. She gave me many projects, mainly portraits, along with that, I was able to do personal projects, and take Karla’s senior photos. For the majority of the mentorship, I would meet with Abie every week, show her what I have been working and she would give me pointers. One of my favorite parts about this class is that I was able to start on something I love and want to do in the future, as well as going to a wedding with Abie. This has had me grow in more ways than one with photography, for example, learning how to use an actual camera, how to change the settings, what the settings mean on the camera and so much more. This has been a wonderful experience for me, and I couldn't be more grateful for Abie.
Mesa Barnes
Telluride High School
