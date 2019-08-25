It isn't everyday I find myself applauding the host of HBO’s “Politically Incorrect,” Bill Maher. Last weekend's show was the exception. Speaking of Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib's cancelled visit to Israel and the West Bank, and her embrace of BDS (the worldwide effort to isolate Israel from trade and academic and cultural exchange), Maher said that BDS is "a bullsh*t purity test by people who want to appear woke, but actually slept through history class. It's predicated on this notion, I think it's very shallow thinking that the Jews in Israel are mostly white and Palestinians are mostly brown, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied.” He also called out the media for doing such a poor job of informing the public about BDS. He quoted BDS cofounder Omar Barghouti, who said Palestinians will never "accept a Jewish state in Palestine." Instead of informing us that BDS was founded to strangle Israel out of existence, the media often acts as their PR agency, creating the false impression that BDS seeks peace and reconciliation.
Rashida Tlaib soon tweeted, "Maybe folks should boycott his show.”
Makes sense from her perspective. If you disagree with someone, organize a boycott. It's never just a question of who's right and who's wrong. It's always a matter of who is on the side of evil and who chooses justice. My side is the latter. Anyone not with us has obviously chosen the former. If my side represents the moral choice and yours is demonic than anything we do to oppose you is allowed. By any means necessary means, exactly that. We can even lie. Well, really, we can't lie. Everything we say serves a higher truth, factual or not. I think that's a fair assessment of the Tlaib approach.
She and Congresswoman Omar asked Israel to permit them to visit. Their trip to the West Bank and Israel was solely for scoring points against Israel. Visiting Tlaibs's extended family was also in the cards. Naturally, they were turned down. What about that family visit, couldn't she see her aged grandmother one last time? Her next request stipulated that she would just like an opportunity to see her family, no agitating, no grandstanding, no politics. It was granted. Then came the blow back. Rashida was asked to reconsider. Accepting Israel's offer might put them in a positive light, and she might appear to be groveling. She rescinded her request saying that she would not agree to be silenced. Nevermind that her silence was only expected to last for the short duration of this visit. Nevermind that this was the condition she herself had offered not something demanded of her or imposed post facto. Beyond all that she was not asked to refrain from criticizing Israel in subsequent speeches, press conferences, interviews or tweets, only to desist during the few days she would be on Israeli soil.
The goals of these congresswoman are consistent with those of BDS. They're consistent with the sponsors of their proposed Israeli visit, Miftah, which sells itself as a peace group but is in fact a racist organization that publishes on it's official website essays by actual neo-Nazis and other anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists. They're consistent with the Palestinian obsession to expel all Jews from the region. Each time Palestinians have been offered statehood they have turned it down. Half a loaf is never enough when the other half of this loaf offers the opportunity to do a little ethnic cleansing. "Push them into the sea" is the favorite slogan of radicalized Palestinians
If I disagree with Maher's remarks, it's only on one point. I don't think that falling for the BDS BS means that anyone was asleep in history class. It's more likely they were paying attention. It's not only the news media that has let us down in understanding the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict. In universities, it's covered from a one sided perspective, comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa. Surveys show that you’re less likely to support Israel if you’re younger. If you haven't lived through history, then you're dependant on others to teach it to you. Their teachers promote falsehoods. Only in ignorance can politicians like Tlaib and Omar gain traction or influence. I'm still trying to understand how they were elected. Ignorance, a keen sense of grievance, intolerance and Jew hatred are apparently going strong in Ramala and Hebron today, and in Detroit.
