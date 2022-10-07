Like many camper-shells on older pickup trucks, the rear-window props on our Toyota had lost their pep, requiring an old ski pole to be wedged against the handle for the window to stay open. If I had a nickel for every time the ski pole dislodged, causing the window to come down on my head, I’d be booking my next stay at the Ritz.
The repair had always been shoved into the “someday” category, as in “Yeah, sure, I’ll get to this … someday.” I’d be digging around in the back for some sleeping bags or firewood, a little puff of wind would come along and “WHAM” that darn window would clunk me on the noggin, on the same spot every time, near the crown, so that a soft spot developed. I was getting sick of it.
So sick of it that I got a wild hair and got the props replaced down at the trailer joint. Someday came. And that window, when you open it now, you learn quickly to take a step back, because if you don’t, the new props have so much spring that you get clocked under the chin with an uppercut straight out of “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.” The window has enough juice to catapult a small satellite into orbit.
But when a full opening is achieved, unscathed, one may let down the tailgate and leisurely peruse the offerings within — usually camping gear — in a relaxed, able-to-think-straight state, without fear of molestation from above. All this stuff is highly organized at the start of every trip and inevitably ends up in a hopeless jumble.
Among the staples of our camping gear is the Action Packer, a gray and black plastic tub where we keep our kitchen kit, and which earns us a lot of guff from friends for its various inadequacies — what are friends for? — foremost of which is it’s not being waterproof. Tell you what, though: It has spent some time upside-down in the back of our overturned raft, specifically, below Double Drop on the Selway River one fine June, and in the end the worst carnage was a roll of soggy paper towels. And who uses those things, anyway? Still, we’ll probably have to upgrade. Someday.
It was on a hot, lovely Saturday afternoon this summer past, well on our way along the normal organized-to-chaotic weekend decline in the back of the truck while camping, that the cooler was chucked on top of the Action Packer for a late-afternoon dash to the lake for a little swimming and daydreaming. This arrangement violated basic heavier, larger-things-on-the-bottom-if you-don’t-want-things-to-tip-over laws of physics, but what was the worst that could happen? Who wanted to be burdened with organizing material possessions anyway, when higher planes of existence awaited?
Stacked as it was on top of some blue tarps, the Action Packer was at an elevation that aligned its lid with the top of the tailgate. With the full cooler on top of that, it was a tippy proposition, but why get bogged down with details; we were only going a short way. Our lackadaisical strategy worked, too, until near the end.
Happiness was ours, and a little sunburn, floating in the cool water of a side canyon, under playful fair-weather clouds. When it was time to return to camp, cold bubbly waters from the cooler were enjoyed on the tailgate in the early evening. Have I mentioned that if one is not careful to securely latch the rear window, with its new turbo-charged props, that it has a tendency to fly open?
On a sharp left-hand turn in the road, a white blur of movement in the passenger-side mirror caught my eye. I flashed back to a lonely dirt road outside of Cibolla, leaving the Chama River in late-afternoon yellow sunlight, many moons ago, when Jerry, looking in the mirror, had exclaimed: “There’s a dog chasing us! A white dog!” There in the mirror, in and out of sight, was the river groover, tethered maybe a little loosely to the back of the trailer, bouncing along the road. It was a dog, alright: a Sh*t Heeler.
Knowing full well what had just happened, I pulled over and walked back to survey the damage. My companions wisely stayed in the truck. The cooler lay on its side, outer shell scuffed, emptied of contents, the lid disengaged and lying a ways off in the weeds. Wouldn’t you know it — every can of cold, beautiful beer was burst open, shattered, little bubbles bubbling into the gravel. Every single one. A few choice words were uttered to the sky, to no one in particular.
Slices of ham and Swiss cheese were stuck to the guard-rail, which, splattered as it was with four-cheese-garlic-basil marinara, a gory mess, would prompt any innocent passerby to look at once for body parts. Every now and then a piece of ham or cheese would flop off into the dirt. I gathered up all the bruised peaches, ruined bread, vegetables rent asunder, pathetic roadside clown, stuffed everything back in the truck, and shuffled sheepishly back to the driver’s seat, offering feebly that the peanut butter had made it. I left the olives for the crows.
They let me have it, and deservedly; I hadn’t had a tongue lashing like that since I left a Greek pizza from the Dog on top of the cab, executed a U-turn and arrived home empty-handed. They make the roofs of those trucks pretty slippery these days, you know. I like to think that there was a hungry drunk on a bench, dreaming of dinner, and the pie landed in their lap. Pizza from heaven.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.