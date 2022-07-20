DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Paula Scheidegger, and I am a 14-year former employee of the Telluride Regional Medical Center. The medical center is near and dear to my heart, and as such, I feel it is my duty to alert the public of recent controversial events that have been happening. If you want to know more, on Friday, a live board meeting will be held via zoom from 8 a.m. to noon. There will also be an option to call-in and attend virtually. Please come and support the Telluride Regional Medical Center staff. Meeting information can be found online at tellmed.org under the “About” tab by selecting “Board of Directors.”
Paula Scheidegger
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.