The writing process for this monthly column typically includes sifting though random anecdotes and blurbs from various times throughout the proceeding weeks in an attempt to edit them into one coherent piece for print.
This one is no different in that sense, except I couldn’t ignore how January didn’t magically bring new beginnings in acting like the 13th month of 2020.
Are we stuck in a time loop?
Initially I thought the dawn of 2021 and a new presidency would finally silence and banish the foolishness of the past four years, particularly 2020, but the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol caught me, like most people, totally off guard.
Enraged, I wrote: The followers and fanatics of the now-former, thankfully, orange in the oval office dug in their heels and blindly stormed the Capitol in an attempt to avenge the legal loss of their Cowardly Lion of a leader. There’s not enough space on this page to dive into the irony and hypocrisy of it all. Our nation’s political experiment seems to be boiling over the beaker, but instead of coming together to carefully clean it up, we’d rather scream and recklessly riot in its ever flowing acidity, while hating one another more and more for being burnt by our own creation. Ah, democracy.
That evening, while still contemplating the state of the country, I put “Texas Sun” on the turntable. Ripley, my one-eyed black cat, rested on my desk chair. He doesn’t know who Leon Bridges is, but I scooped him up and cradled him in my arms anyway to dance around my apartment to “Conversion.”
I was a prisoner living in my prison
Of ignorance my mouth full of curses and bitterness
I was chained to my sin I was lovin’
Evil deeds in the dark
I was huggin’ them tight
Close my eyes was clouded with lust for the adulteress
But her ways lead to death
I was on my way to hell
Ridin’ on a train first class
Ripley doesn’t know what hell is. I set him on the kitchen table. His ruffled long hair made him look like Church from “Pet Semetary.”
How much can one person write about being alone in their condo with their cat during these cursed times?
He didn’t answer. Not that I expected him to. Instead he licked his paw and jumped to the floor. The record ended. Images of the Jan. 6 insurgence continued to play across the television.
New year, same problems.
The working title for this column was “13/6/2020,” but I scrapped it after I sobered up.
Quit trying to be so goddamn edgy.
I recall my acid-eating college buddy telling me about a novel he started writing that centered around the annihilation of time as we know it. In the future, all clocks were stuck at 88:88 for no apparent reason. Chaos ensued, woodland creatures wandered into big cities and, well, it didn’t make much sense. Kind of like the past 13 months, but the clock seems to be blinking 20:20.
Ironically, the Earth is spinning faster than ever. According to scientists that study such things, the 28 fastest days ever recorded occurred in 2020, which is further proof that this is all made up and nothing really matters. The government quietly released thousands of documents that all but provide photographic evidence that aliens exist and world leaders have known about them forever.
Why isn’t this the story of the freakin’ century? Oh, right.
I forgot about the threat of a global nuclear holocaust that welcomed the decade, the fires of biblical proportions that nearly claimed an entire continent down under, the swaths of locusts that engulfed parts of Africa, toilet paper shortages, murder hornets, police brutality, the border debacle and how half of all Americans willingly joined a cult in the name of patriotism.
Plus, Kobe died. Charlie Daniels died. John Lewis died. Ruth Bader Ginsberg died. Gale Sayers died. Chadwick Boseman died. Eddie Van Halen died. Sean Connery died. Whitey Ford died. Bob Gibson died. Lou Brock died. Neil Pert died. Regis Philbin died. Little Richard died. John Prine died. Leslie West died. Floyd Little died.
That’s not to mention the nearly half million Americans who have now died during the ongoing pandemic that rivals only the Black Plague.
New York City started filling up its potter’s field on Hart Island with their dead. Los Angeles County temporarily suspended all cremations due to air quality concerns. There’s a three-headed dragon flying over the heartland belching and burning all of the country’s crops. There isn’t, obviously, but how bad is it when a dragon is the least medieval sounding scourge in the past year?
Recently, with all this on my mind, and while listening to “Damnation” off of Morbid Angel’s death metal masterpiece “Altars of Madness,” I felt something like this:
Damnation
Fill the world with plague
Force of devastation
Tyranny from above
With a hard deadline and no more time to spin my wheels, I’m relating more to Sepultura’s “Arise,” from the album of the same name.
Obscured by the sun
Apocalyptic clash
Cities fall in ruin
Why must we die?
Obliteration of mankind
Under a pale grey sky
We shall arise
