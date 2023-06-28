Leonard passed away on June 23, 2023, with his wife Connie, and his son,
Toby and Amy, holding his hands, he is no longer fighting for each breath.
Leonard was born on December 29, 1947, to Dale and Evelyn Haining in
Prescott, Arizona, the fifth of six kids. At a young age, the family moved to Placerville, Colorado, where he would always call home. He attended school at the old Placerville school house, and later graduated in 1966 from Telluride High School. After high school he served proudly in Vietnam from November of 1968 to November of 1969.
Upon returning from Vietnam, he married his first love, Gail Cotter. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage, until her passing in 2014. He worked hard his entire life to provide for his family, if he was in between jobs for whatever reason, he would find something to do to make sure his family was taken care of, whether it be selling firewood, or moving the family to another place to take on a new job, but he found his passion in driving his semi truck all over the U.S., often taking Gail and his beloved dogs along to see the country.
He didn't meet many strangers, if he knew your name, he would call you his friend. He would give anyone his last dime, as well as the shirt off of his back, to help anyone he loved in need.
His love for his kids, grandkids, and his dogs was like no other. His dogs were probably more spoiled than his kids ever were, he sure loved them.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Brown, of Grand Junction; his son's, Toby (Amy) Efurd, Adam and Paul Haining, daughter, Melissa (Sterling) Spor, His grandkids, who he loved so very much, Jesse (Shelby) Efurd, Heather (Landon) Snyder, Aaron (Chyenne) Haining, Ryan Haining, Taylor Haining, Brydon (Shay) Haining, Lucas and Simon Haining, Morgan, Kaitlyn, and Calder Spor, Joseph Fleming , McKayla (Andy) Jensen, and Sarah (Travis) Webb. His great grandbabies, Ariah and Mylee Snyder, Addie Lou Efurd.
As well as Connie's kids, who were just as close to him as his own kids were, Billy Brown, Travis (Kristine) Brown, and Connie's granddaughter, Alex (Kevin) Brink. He also adored his bonus grandbabies, Lucas and Dylan Brown, and Kinlee (who he called his best friend), Ben, and Charlie. His brothers, Glen and Danny Haining, and sister, Margaret (Fred) Barrett. Can't leave out his beloved dogs, Poncho, Banchee and Coco.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gail, his parents, Dale and Evelyn, his brothers, Paul and Bobby, his sisters in law, Mary and Joanne Haining, his mother and father in law, George and Peggy Cotter and two of his favorite fur babies, Tazz and Daisy.
There will a potluck memorial service at the Placerville park at 1:00 on
July 8, so please bring a side dish and your favorite stories of Leonard to share with everyone who loved him. Please bring a chair also.
