One of my favorite aspects of French culture is the prevalence of open-air markets. Whenever possible, people try to do their shopping at their neighborhood market. Vendors usually assemble once or twice a week in every arrondissement. At these market stalls, you can find incredible produce, artisan cheeses, fresh eggs and fish, and both cured and freshly killed meat.
When I moved into our new apartment at the start of this semester, I did not know that we were situated just 10 minutes from one of the most famous outdoor markets, located on Avenue Woodrow Wilson. Every Wednesday morning, many of Paris’s best chefs, including those with Michelin-star restaurants, descend on this market for all of the fresh ingredients needed for their cuisine. The high demand from restaurants means that the Woodrow Wilson market is always well stocked. It is also shockingly reasonably priced.
My roommates and I shop at the same stands as the Michelin chefs, though on an opposite schedule — Saturday afternoons right before the stalls close in order to get the best deals. After living and shopping in the 16th arrondissement for four months now, we certainly have our favorite places and people.
We usually buy all of our produce at the same place every week. They always have fruit samples, great discounts on avocados, reasonable prices and exceptionally gifted salespeople. Even though everything is fresher and more affordable than any grocery store, we always end up spending way more than intended after getting talked into buying several random items that were definitely not on our shopping list.
“But it’s a great deal!”
On Saturday, a very enthusiastic teenage boy somehow talked my roommate and I into buying seven persimmons, or “les kakis” en français. Neither of us had ever eaten a persimmon before. After the boy’s initial offer of seven persimmons for three euros, we asked if we could buy three for two euros instead.
“Non ça ne marche pas comme ça (No it doesn’t work like that).”
Bon, donc, we bought seven for three, and my roommate spent the walk home Googling “recipes with persimmons.”
Since Saturday, we made a persimmon apple tart; a salad with persimmons, avocado and roasted hazelnuts; and warm persimmon mozzarella bruschetta. And we still have two left.
Our unexpected persimmon bounty has led to lots of fun experimentation in the kitchen. Our surplus of persimmons has been a fantastic way to keep the house warmer and our heating bill low (and to procrastinate writing my last essay of the semester). I’ve learned about the supposed plentiful health benefits of persimmons, which are rich in antioxidants and high in fiber and vitamin C. The bright, orange fruits bring sunny color to our apartment, and with perpetual clouds in Paris, we need all the vitamin C we can get. The sun rises at 8:30 a.m. and sets at 4:30 p.m., and it’s forecasted to rain the next 10 days straight. December is a joy here.
Since living in France, I have adapted many of my eating habits to reflect the culture. Yes, they do really eat baguettes at every meal and cheese before dessert. I’ll never smoke cigarettes or be a fan of 9 p.m. dinners, but everything balances out. I do, however, love the profusion of outdoor markets, the habit of shopping daily for fresh products and eating almost exclusively seasonal produce.
If you’re in Paris in December, you likely won’t find raspberries, grapes or watermelon. But there will be fantastic clementines, oranges, pineapples, and bien sûr, persimmons. In the fall, everyone cooks with figs and apples. Now, even most restaurants change their menus to reflect winter produce: lots of squash and citrus and warm flavors.
Cooking and eating what is available locally is much better for the environment, of course, and that is certainly one reason to support eating what is grown closer to home. But it also forces you to be more creative with what you cook and how you use ingredients. Our week of persimmon-themed meals has certainly been fun (and delicious). My roommates are really just discovering cooking, and it is great for us to have an excuse to experiment and make new dishes together.
So I am quite grateful for the young, intrepid grocer who convinced us that we really need seven persimmons despite never having tried one before. Just shows that you never know until you try.
