DEAR EDITOR:
While in school for my environmental studies degree, one of the concepts explored was the tragedy of the commons. It's a relatively simple concept: When people have unrestricted access to a common resource, they will exploit it for their own benefit until the resource is depleted. The most common example is that of fishermen who will maximize their daily catch until no fish remain, instead of leaving some fish to replenish stocks. I fear that Telluride is facing its own tragedy of the commons as some here think that the only way forward is to market our town endlessly while ignoring the impacts that this has on our community. I am writing to argue that we should begin to reassess how we market Telluride, along with the money used to fund the Telluride Tourism Board, or Marketing Telluride Inc. (MTI).
There's no arguing that Telluride is a tourist economy. We all agree that we need a steady stream of tourism dollars to keep our town running. But I think that we all can also agree that what makes Telluride special is more than our beautiful mountains. I know of no other town that is as beautiful as ours and also has as strong of arts, theater, literary, music, food and political scenes. Since there will always be a natural limit on the number of people that can be in Telluride due to our location, we must work to balance bringing in tourists and keeping local workers who make our tourism economy run and those special scenes alive.
That is why it is time to reassess MTI's funding. The world is a different place than it was 15 years ago when town first allocated those funds. In that time, Telluride has been the subject of countless magazine articles, ski films, news releases, songs, and has been featured in movies and TV shows. We even have a car named after us. Telluride is on the map in a fundamentally different way than it was 15 years ago, the last time MTI's budget was assessed. In addition, marketing itself has changed in 15 years. Print media is no longer king, as most marketing is done digitally or through social media now. Telski, the festivals and other local businesses are able to market themselves in a way that just wasn't possible 15 years ago. The tax dollars that fund MTI would be better used as an investment in affordable housing and infrastructure projects like renovating the water treatment plant.
Once the tragedy of the commons has become better understood, fishermen are able to set sensible restrictions on levels of fishing — sustainable levels that allow for profits to remain, while making sure there are enough fish for the future. While Telluride is obviously not a fishery, we face a similar choice: Continue to sell our town at the cost of what makes it truly special or find sustainable levels of tourism that balance the town's economic needs with the needs of the people who make our town truly special. The choice is clear — make an investment in our locals and a sustainable future for Telluride.
Dan Enright
Telluride
