In 1981, the Town of Telluride passed the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) to fund sorely needed capital improvements and to try to build a tourist economy. The RETT was also a way to lessen the financial impact on local property owners and help them survive financially with lower property taxes. At the end of 2020, the total amount of RETT collected by the Town of Telluride since 1981 was over $118 million. Last year, the Town of Telluride collected $2,928,700 in construction and development fees. Since 2010, those construction and development fees totaled over $20 million. Yet Kathy Green suggested to the most recent Planning and Zoning Commission that “development is not paying its way.” Nothing is further from the truth. The money above could have bought all the land needed for 400-plus employee deed-restricted units long ago when land and construction were significantly less expensive. Yet, P&Z agreed to raise the “affordable housing mitigation” fee by about 50 percent. There didn’t seem to be any discussion about the negative impact of such high fees and how those fees might lower the amount of workforce housing being built.
High fees for construction and workforce housing has lowered the amount of workforce housing built in California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and especially in Oregon. The new construction regulations and fees in Oregon made that state the lowest on new home construction in the United States. That also drastically lowered the amount of new workforce housing being built in Oregon.
What I’ve always thought was peculiar and unfair is that the real estate, construction and property management sectors of our economy are the only segment that people in government say “should pay its way.” What about the other segments of the business community and government paying their way? None of these segments of our economy appear to be paying any impact fees for all the employees they create. Shouldn’t the challenge of creating workforce housing be shared by all the community and not just one segment? Property owners are also taxed for creating workforce housing.
As someone who moved here broke in 1983, I had to work five nights a week waiting tables and learn how to sell real estate seven days a week. It took me four years to save up a down payment for the condominium my wife and I still live in. I didn’t get any help from my family nor from government. I’m not too happy that so many locals that want housing want someone else to provide it for them. I know Telluride, Mountain Village and San Miguel County needs more workforce housing for the economy to function reasonably well, but workforce housing is everyone’s responsibility.
In 1994, I stood at the podium in Town Hall during the discussion about the “20 percent” solution and said this: In 25 years, affordable housing will be a bigger need than open space. I suggested that half of the money from the 20 percent of the unencumbered money that was going to be used for open space go into an affordable housing fund. Not one member of that Town Council supported my suggestion, nor any of the public audience.
It has taken almost 50 years for Telluride to build a good resort economy. It is crazy to penalize property management companies that have been here for many decades by creating a ballot measure that will reduce their business and potentially force them to layoff housekeepers and other employees. I still can’t believe that some people think that is a solution. Some of these property management businesses are owned by longtime locals who struggled and survived through the Great Recession. How do you think they feel about new locals who want to restrict their businesses that they have spent decades building? Personally, I think this is shameful. I think everyone who signs the short-term rental restriction ballot should be ineligible for local subsidized housing. This is not the way to solve workforce housing needs by punishing long-term Telluride businesses.
Lastly, the mayor of Telluride told us that moving the tourist tax from the county to an excise tax in the Town of Telluride was not about how the money was to be used. We now know that was not true. As stated in the Colorado Sun newspaper, Geneva Shaunette said she wanted to get rid of using any of the money for marketing Telluride and use that nearly $2 million for employee housing. As I showed in the first paragraph of this piece, the Town of Telluride has always had plenty of money it could have used for what is now called workforce housing. If Geneva or any other current member of the Telluride Town Council wants to destroy our resort economy that took 50 years to build by eliminating our marketing, every business owner and every local employee that wants to stay employed should vote them out of office. Those that aren’t up for election who support eliminating the marketing of Telluride should be recalled. We don’t want to become the resort that “hates tourists.”
