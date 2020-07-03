When the opportunity to go camping for a couple nights presented itself recently, we decided to head to a nearby lake. The camper, a little motel on wheels which has quickly integrated itself into our outdoor thinking, was poised in the driveway, ready to go, and after work on a Sunday afternoon we headed out. After an early dinner, nightfall found us nestled in a bed that felt like a fluffy cloud.
In keeping with a popular theme of late, of revisiting old haunts, we’d decided to visit a trail not hiked in over 30 years. The previous trek had been in early October, fall colors in full swing, forests of yellow, with friends who have long since moved away. Retracing our route brought the sounds of their voices, their laughter, back in sharp detail.
That autumn day had been crisp and frosty in the morning, a new season looming just over the horizon, impossible to ignore. The sun warmed as we climbed from the lake, sky pale blue. It would grow paler as winter closed in.
A series of switchbacks climbing on a deeply rutted trail through stands of spruce brought us to treeline and a traverse of grassy hillsides around the shoulder of a big mountain. We chatted as we walked, about soccer — the Dutch and their total football were a mighty force. Food — tomato gravy just had to be made with bacon grease to be considered legitimate (the boys were from Atlanta). Possible employment — anything would be good. Skis — Dynastar Course SL’s, both the gold ones with the gimmicky red plastic vibration-absorbing bubbles on the tips and the subsequent gray ceramic jobbies, were slicin’ and dicin’ machines. And skiing — an annual pilgrimage to Alta and the ‘Bird were imperative for the winter to be considered complete. Always, it came back to skiing.
The trail continued around the south flank of the mountain and into an alpine basin frequented by many en route to a popular nearby fourteener. This day, though, most likely due to the lateness of the season, we had the basin to ourselves, its lake silver in the sun and turquoise, ruffled intermittently by a not-quite-warm breeze that kept reminding us of the brevity of the day.
After an afternoon of lunching, poking around, sketching pictures, watching clouds, heavy daydreaming, the stroll back was leisurely, periods of silence more pronounced in our tiredness. The hike back down through the trees felt longer than the way up. Drive home and dinner at the Mexican joint. A good day.
Now, mid-morning, early summer, pre-monsoon, we head up the trail, dappled sunlight warm, understory of geraniums buzzing with bees. Since the last visit, a lot of trees have blown down across the path, their various states of decomposition and the new trails circumventing them suggesting a Forest Service without inclination — or perhaps budget — to keep the way clear.
Emerging from the trees, we join the trail, becoming more familiar at each bend, leading around the mountain. Being on the opposite side of a mountain group that we regard daily makes them seem like new mountains, vistas unfamiliar. To the west, the Dolores mountains offer an impressive and likely walkable ridgeline, anchored at its southern end by the impressive pyramid of Dolores Peak proper.
A civil route to the top through all the rotten rock refuses to present itself; maybe on its western flank there is an easier way. They remain the Maytag repairmen of the local mountains: the loneliest in the business, least visited, from the east side anyway, usually hidden from view, requiring commitment to access; for these reasons appealing.
Around the mountain with us then, kicking steps into the last remaining dirty bands of snow, stepping lightly across the gray cinders above rockbands on exposed stretches where the singletrack dwindles to an outward-leaning hint of a path.
Rounding into the basin, a hillside’s worth of trees is laid on its side, the fresh blonde color of snapped trunks and smell of sap marking the recent vintage of the avalanche that turned the forest to toothpicks. Sinuous rivers of scree swim down the flanks of the cirque, changing colors, umber to tan to rust, with the passing of clouds.
A planned lunch at the lake is scrubbed by swarms of mosquitoes and we retreat to our trail, stopping often to take in the view. Green velvet parks are ringed by thick timber — a large elk a mile distant in one such meadow sees us and hides in the trees — tablelands rolling to the west; to the east a jumbled sea of peaks, air hazy from faraway fires. Asters stir in the breeze. We arrive back at the trees.
The world that awaits us tomorrow, we know, is sometimes a scary-clown place, awash with dark clouds, everyone browbeaten with bad news: Streets on fire, the reality of widespread police brutality exposed; pandemic raging, people dying by the hundreds of thousands; world leaders, including our own, brazen in their corruption and mind-boggling in their incompetence, running amok. Nonetheless, we’re on the lookout for silver linings; it’s a great time to be alive, future open wide, a degree of peace to be found high on a remote mountain trail somewhere between wildfires and wildflowers.
As before, the descent feels longer than the climb, fatigue a factor. At the trailhead we’re rewarded with the sighting of a regal Western tanager, bright orange head disappearing into a tall spruce. A dip in the lake for the girls as the sun sinks, a slow, easy stroll along the shore back to camp, an early dinner of leftover beans and rice, a well-earned beer and off to bed, the evening air already brisk. Another good day.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.