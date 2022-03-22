DEAR EDITOR:
The Wilkinson Public Library would like to thank the Telluride Historical Museum for their amazing programs they presented to local youth in the WPL's Youth Services Area during the winter months of 2022. Mary Higgins of the museum created fun and history-filled programs about family trees, vintage Valentine’s and a St. Patrick's Day celebration. We also want to thank Neil of Baked In Telluride for providing the delicious soda bread for all of us to taste. We want to thank the talented Anneke Dean who played delightful Irish tunes on her fiddle while Mary taught the patrons a few Irish dance steps. So much fun! Our community is so lucky to have such an incredible museum. Thank you!
Jeannie Stewart
WPL Youth Programming Specialist
