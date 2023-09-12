Obituary: Sandra Williams

Sandra Marie Williams
February 2, 1942 — September 8, 2023
Lifetime resident of the Norwood area, Sandra Marie Willliams, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, at Hope West Ferris Hospice in Grand Junction following an accident at their ranch on Coventry Hill. She and her husband Leonard “Willie” Williams had just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Sept. 6.
Sandy was a ranch wife and mom in the fullest sense of the word. She and Willie have developed a herd of crossbred beef cattle over the years as well as raised four children who brought them much joy.
Sandy was born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Telluride. Her parents were Boyd and Bertha Oliver. A horse lover all her life, she was San Miguel Basin rodeo queen at age 15 and a competitive barrel racer. She was a graduate of Norwood High School where she played flute in the band and was a majorette and a cheerleader. She married her high school sweetheart the following September.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard; her children Keith (Sue), Allen “Doc” (Jackie), Hank (Stephanie) Williams, all of Norwood, and Cindy (Jann) Gillen of Farmington, New Mexico. Grandchildren Ty (Jayde) Williams, Jeff (Julia) Williams, Harlie (Sterling) Zehnder, Jordan Williams and Joseph, Jacob, Ali and Slade Gillen. Great-grandchildren are Lincoln and Kase Williams. She is survived by siblings Judy Skalla (Dean) of Ridgway and Bert Oliver of Redvale.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Norwood Christian Church with internment in the Norwood Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
