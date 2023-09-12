Binnie Lou Zoerner in memoriam
December 15, 1943 — September 4, 2022
By Joe Kray
We got together on our first date on Dec. 31, 1995, at a New Year's Eve dinner party at the local restaurant in Placerville. It was a fun night, celebrating the New Year with our friends. We knew everyone there. The evening culminated by launching two floats with lit candles down the river going past my house. At the end of the night, as she was saying goodbye, we agreed to do this again, but without all the other people. We were together, unwavering, for the next 27 years.
Binnie was born on Dec. 15, 1943, to Henry and Marian Nelson. She was raised, along with her sister, Susan, and her brother, Henry, in rural western Michigan. She married at a young age and raised three wonderful daughters: Binnie, Michelle and Jennifer. Eventually, she found her way to Telluride, a developing ski resort. She flourished in the San Juan Mountains from 1989 until 2015, when we moved to Baja California, Mexico.
Binnie was the most joyous and caring person I have ever known. She brought warmth and belonging to all she knew. It mattered little what context, she always looked to the good side in her dealings with others. Rarely would that trait falter. She was an inspiration to all that knew her. She thrived in the outdoors. She loved to observe and embrace nature in all its varied stages. This, especially, made her home in Mexico so appealing; she could be outside whenever she wanted.
She spent many hours, days, and miles wandering the desert on her ATV and getting to know the plants and animals that shared her inclusive world. In the process, she became an expert ATV rider. Binnie and I had a small travel trailer that we used extensively, exploring the beautiful Baja California peninsula. Before travel, we perused maps and outdated offroad diaries, questioned more experienced Baja travelers and picked out-of-the-way destinations. Through this process, she came to know some very special locations. Most of these were far enough off the beaten path to rarely see the presence of other tourists. Through these travels, she came to love the people, the flora, the fauna, and the isolation of remote Baja communities. Fittingly, her ashes are now spread in a couple of these locations. She was a light for the world to see and a beacon for the Earth to feel. She brought daylight to darkness and hope to all of life. She is here among us now, a caring and loving presence. Binnie Lou Zoerner passed away on Sept. 4, 2022, with these quiet words, “It’s time for me to go.” And, in her humble dignity, she left.
