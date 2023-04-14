William Charles Riley, Bill to most, was born and raised in South Orange County, California to a single mother, Carol (Hoeller). While he was brought up in a village of grandparents and friends, his grandma Lois and Uncle Larry, were big influences in his youth. His Uncle took him on numerous trips to Baja and Rosarito Beach in Mexico, where he’d return again and again over the years. He recently told the story of his Uncle hanging him by the ankles and lowering him into the rocks, between waves, to harvest abalone. His Uncle called him “herk-a-myer” as a nickname, although Bill admitted he had no idea where the name came from.
At a young age, Bill attended military school in Southern California. Though brief, he always felt his time there gave him structure and discipline. He attended High School in the Tustin Union District where his free spirit regularly toed the line with the powers that be. He loved to tell the story of when, before graduating in 1971, he was cited for not containing his handsome locks under a wig. After high school, Bill moved to the City of Orange where he worked as an apprentice carpenter. He attended night school for four years to become a journeyman in the carpenter’s union by 1976.
In the late ‘70s, Bill moved to Laguna Beach, California, where he began work as a contractor on high end beach homes. On the weekends, he loved to go to the beach with his two springer spaniels or ride his dirt bike through the foothills of Laguna. Bill loved that town. It is there he met his former wife and
mother of his children. They married and bought a house in Tustin, California, where they had Sarah and Jake.
Bill was an incredible example of a father. He loved his kids to the end and worked diligently to give them a life filled with memories. He always had a fun house filled with ducks, chickens, cats, dogs, rabbits, a tortoise, and a pool to ensure his children’s happiness.
In the early ‘90s, Bill moved to Telluride, Colorado, to help develop the Two Rivers neighborhood in Ilium Valley west of Telluride. He bought one of the homes there and put down roots. He built a solid business and established himself as a fixture in the community. Throughout the years he mentored numerous young men in the construction industry including his own son who followed him to Telluride in the late ‘90s, and his current business partner, Brian Carlson, who worked alongside Bill for the last 20-odd years. He was an incredible friend and teacher to all of his employees.
Bill loved to play softball, back in California and in Telluride’s town park, as well as to coach. Bill put his touch on everyone who was lucky enough to know him.
He passed peacefully last Friday afternoon, March 31, 2023. Both of his children Sarah and Jake were with him along and he enjoyed visits from close friends prior to his passing. He is survived by his stepfather, Bill Hoeller, his daughter Sarah, husband Brent and daughter Charlotte (9), and his son Jake, wife Rachel and children Maggie(15) Harlan (9) Molly (7) Tess (3) and James (9mo). Bill lived life to the fullest. He was truly a magnificent example of a man and will be greatly missed by all.
His family has planned a celebration of his life in Telluride on May 20, 2023, in the back room of the New Sheridan Bar. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.