Born in London, England to Svetozar (Robert) and Pamela Krasic, soon followed by his Irish twin Nikol, and a few years later brother Steven. Robert was a hairdresser, and Pam, a model. They lived in London, Belgrade, Paris, and Toronto.
Graduating from Gaithersburg High School in Maryland in 1986, in a class of over 900 students, Mark stood out. The kid with a Canadian accent had unbelievable physical strength and wit. Nicknamed Tiny he made the football team, became captain and started a peer relations group. He was proud of his work to bring the students together and see beyond their differences.
After 2 years of playing football for Shepherdstown College, he moved to the Eastern shore of Maryland and took a job at the Kent Manor Inn. Again his natural leadership abilities thrived and they soon sponsored his culinary studies at L'Academie de Cuisine. He remained at Kent Manor Inn for 7 years, catering over 700 weddings. So many friendships from these days remained through the years.
He first came to Telluride in the mid ‘90’s to cater his sister Nikol's wedding. He was hooked, there was nothing about Telluride that Mark didn’t like. As soon as he could, he moved to Telluride. He married Nikki and although they divorced a few years later, she remained a friend.
In June of 1999, he met Elyssa. They worked hard, traveled, and enjoyed many adventures with their 2 pug dogs. Hiking, camping, snowboarding and dirt biking were some of their favorite activities in the San Juans. They married each other at the Telluride Courthouse in 2003 followed by a ceremony in Massachusetts. Telluride was home base, but they spent a couple of years in Kona, Hawaii where Mark catered for a private jet company.
In 2011, Mark and Elyssa welcomed a daughter, Cora Elizabeth. The sweetest gift, he called her puddin’ and he spoiled her. He proudly displayed her artwork, enjoyed her plays and lacrosse games. Cora spent afternoons after school in the kitchen, helping her Dad prep for the evening’s guests, standing on a crate, elbow to elbow, dipping strawberries or brushing crostini. He looked forward to watching her grow into a powerful young woman and traveling more with her. They laughed so hard together and were the greatest buddies. They were planning her 11th birthday.
Mark and Elyssa started Krasic's Cuisine in 2001. They catered weddings and events throughout Telluride, Mountain Village and Ouray. In 2018, they opened The Tunnel, a speakeasy dinner club. Mark was in his element and the food and experience were top-notch. The Tunnel and Mark were recognized as one of the best restaurants in Colorado and included in numerous publications.
He was a leader. He could put a knife and cutting board in front of almost anyone and turn them into a sous chef extraordinaire. You may have started as an employee but soon became part of the family. He was passionate about the cuisine he created, the people he prepared it for, and the people he worked with.
Mark enjoyed a good laugh, and recently, just for fun, took to wearing a silly blonde wig. He loved the Grateful Dead and saw at least 52 shows. He liked a good tequila, a long Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament, and his steak rare.
He was an avid golfer and could drive the ball unbelievably far. Playing best ball with him was always a treat. He enjoyed flying kites and was a drone pilot. He had a green thumb and was a talented gardener. He shared his knowledge willingly, so you could go along for the ride. He was loving and kind and cared deeply for his friends and family. He was a damn good chef. He was a pain in the ass, albeit a lovable one, and lived life on his terms, always.
Mark was looking forward to a busy summer season, his daughter’s 11th birthday, touring in his R.V., driving his motorcycle and a new convertible, spending time with his pug puppy, and more laughs with friends. His charismatic, busy energy is missed every day. He was always up to something. Something maddening. Something brilliant.
Mark is survived by Elyssa and Cora Elizabeth Krasic of Telluride, Mother, Pamela Henke of Windsor, Ontario, Sister Nikol (Jaime) Marston of Samara, Costa Rica, Brother Steven (Amanda) Krasic of Millersville, Maryland, Step Mother, Marlene Krasic of Crystal Beach, Ontario, Step-Sister Shannon (Gary) King of Ocala, Florida, Step-Brother Ryan (Ivana) Allain, London, England, nieces Kaitlyn, Emily, Autumn, Meadow, Devin and nephews Stone and Cullen and In-laws, Deborra (Ralph) Kerins of Montrose, Colorado, and many, many friends. Mark’s father, Robert Krasic passed away in April 2023.
Mark’s celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., MDT, at the Telluride Elks Club, 472 West Pacific Ave., Telluride, CO, 81435. Please send sentiments to forevergratefulmarkkrasic@gmail.com
In his honor give someone a big bear hug, go all in on the river, fly a kite, and tell your friends you love them. Enjoy a Krasic classic moment.
Until we meet again, love will see us through.
