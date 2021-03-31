Jessica Johnson is actively coordinating the scheduling of the youth baseball season, which she says is vital to the Norwood community. County approval, along with clearance from Norwood Public Schools, and adult volunteers are needed to ensure the season happens for local kids.
Ramona Rummel, who previously oversaw the Norwood Youth Baseball program, is stepping back from her duties, and Johnson is transitioning into that role.
Johnson has already put together a calendar schedule, recruited some volunteers and has one coach scheduled, Ken Watt, for the kids’ teams.
Johnson said it’s important for people in the Norwood community to know that the Norwood Youth Organization didn’t fold. It will be operating under the umbrella of Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) in the future, with Johnson leading the baseball program.
As other sports seasons approach, additional adults will be needed to oversee cheerleading, football and more, Rummel told The Norwood Post.
Regarding baseball, the season starts May 1, and enrollment is open now for T-ball, coach pitch, two kid-pitch teams (one advanced and one for first-year players) and also a high school prep team. Norwood Youth Baseball is for ages 4-15.
Additionally, Johnson is trying to organize girls softball for ages 9-15.
Tentatively, the first home game is scheduled for mid-May. Johnson said concessions may not be available this year, but there will be support from local businesses, as the baseball program will incorporate the Divide Restaurant or Maggie’s Pizza in some way to feed players in between games.
The season usually runs through June, if not mid-July. This year, the baseball program will play Montrose West Recreation, Montrose, Telluride, Monticello, Moab, Gunnison, Paonia, Cedaridge, Ouray, Ridgway and Hotchkiss. The more advanced teams travel the most.
Johnson said the parent response has been big. As of last week, 28 Norwood kids had enrolled already. She said families are reporting they’re thrilled to have a sport available for their children. She said it doesn’t matter if kids are new to the sport or if they don’t intend to play later. It’s about social interaction and physical activity.
She said the youth programs are crucial to building skills for middle school sports and beyond, too.
Johnson agreed that in small towns, things like youth baseball are part of summer. Parents watch their kids play; they support other kids; community members get outside and also watch the youth do their thing.
So far, Johnson said county fairgrounds coordinator DeeAnna Burbridge seems hopeful the season will gain county approval. Without that, the season will not happen. Additionally, youth baseball won’t take place without volunteer coaches. At the same time, Rummel said the high school prep team needs facility-use approval from the district to hold its practices.
Johnson is hopeful it will all come together.
“Having baseball in Norwood is vital for our town, community, economy and for mental health,” Johnson said. “It’s more than kids getting together to play.”
Rummel added that there will be some learning that goes along with the youth organization merging into NPRD. She hopes those with a passion for certain sports come forward to volunteer this year. She also thanked Johnson for her leadership in coordinating baseball, especially because of her enthusiasm and organizational skills.
“I’m pleased Jessica has volunteered and stepped up,” she said. “She gets it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.