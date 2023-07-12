Brianna Bealo, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, told The Norwood Post that there are many different factors that go into classifying drought. She said the national drought monitor is based on various inputs, including information from the National Weather Service, the USDA and the U.S. Forest Service. And, based on all of the data points, western San Miguel and Montrose counties have been clear of drought since September.
The last D-1 rating was in the fall, and though December was abnormally dry, the winter made up for it. Ponds are full, hayfields are being cut and the raw water system for Norwood is still going.
Many local people have said, however, it would take a few winters like the last one to maintain the current climate situation. And many people are wondering about monsoons. Are the summer rains coming?
Bealo said the outlook for monsoons is not great.
“As far as the Climate Prediction Center goes, for the one-month outlook … for July at this point, there is equal chances for above or below normal precipitation,” she said. “For the seasonal, three-month outlook, it’s normal or below that.”
Bealo said the signal is not really there for the monsoon pattern this summer, but she said that could change quickly.
“Monsoon,” she said, “It’s a fickle thing out there, a lot of different things that go into it.”
She said lingering snowpack is throwing things off a bit, keeping things on the plateau much cooler for longer than normal — which is not a bad thing. It’s just that many things this year have been delayed a few weeks. She said the spring saw temperatures cooler than normal, and so going into what is typically the start of a monsoon season, that could be delayed or slowed, if the local mountains see monsoons at all.
Temperatures are supposed to be warmer. While July is equal chances of above or below normal temperatures. The seasonal, three-month outlook is that it’s probably going to be warmer than normal going into fall.
And, many people know that as of June, there has been an El Niño advisory.
“Those conditions are present and exist,” Bealo said. “We are expecting those conditions to strengthen.”
Warmer equatorial waters off the coast of Chile make the signal for a potentially wet winter again in the San Juans. Though, according to Bealo, sometimes southern Colorado is hit or miss with precipitation, whether it’s La Niña or El Niño.
She said the last three winters are proof of that. The signal since 2020 has been for a La Niña weather pattern, meaning dryer winters, but last winter was exceptionally snowy. She agreed that sometimes the winter can be opposite of the given signal, though meteorologists expect southern Colorado to have snow in an El Niño year.
“I’ve only been here three years,” she said. “This year was such a departure from the last few winters. It was good to see the snow.”
Now, the Snotel monitor at the Lone Cone says the winter’s snowpack has pretty much melted. Bealo said really the snow is only clinging on the highest elevations at this point.
As long-time residents of Wright’s Mesa cherish these conditions that feel like the good old days, they’re also hoping Mother Nature comes through again this winter to sustain them.
