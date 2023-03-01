Whether you have one apple tree, an orchard, or none at all, Jen Nelson and Melanie Eggers, co-founders of the Apple Core Project, are ready to share history, tools and know-how at apple tree grafting workshops in April, in Montrose and in Naturita, for all levels of experience.
In each workshop, said Nelson, “I’ll share my current knowledge about area fruit tree history and plant symbiosis, our general practices as an organization, discuss how humans and apples have always been intertwined, and have some time for questions. The majority of the time we’ll be grafting.”
Grafting is a practice that allows people to extend the life of a chosen apple variety by bonding a scion, or section from a fruiting part of a preferred tree, with hardy rootstock.
“Grafting helps us propagate the genetics of the local heirloom varieties. We want to save those varieties to have resilient heirloom varieties, which helps with pest management and diversity, which means healthy orchards,” said Eggers.
Additionally, said Eggers, the diversity means trees that fruit in different seasons — or even just one tree — so that there’s fruit in summer, fall, and early winter.
“One of the first trees we ever learned about, across from the Nucla post office, had five trees, five varieties, grafted onto one. This might have been done just to have space, for seasonal varieties, or for some it’s more of an artistic pursuit,” Eggers said.
For Nelson, it’s about the art, the history, all of it.
"The Apple Core Project is really a project of passion,” she said. “It evolves, changes, and it has become a lifestyle. I interact with the trees every day.”
Johnny Green, who has apple trees outside of Norwood and regularly attends the grafting workshops, loves interacting with the trees, too.
“They make me happy,” he said. “I’ve probably grafted about 30 trees with the Apple Core Project. I also raise honeybees, and of course, they complement each other.”
Green said he plans to attend one of this year’s workshops.
“I always learn a little bit more every time, and Melanie and Jen are doing really good, really important work. They’re perpetuating a tangible, tasty, useful history,” he said.
Norwood Public School agriculture education teacher Catherine Kolbet shares the interest, too, and hosts a school workshop with Nelson annually.
“I think plants are awesome,” said Kolbet. “I want students to be able to have this same experience themselves, and I am always looking for ways to incorporate plants in my lessons.”
She added, “Students can value the idea of saving historic types of apples. They realize they are playing a part in the overall process when they get to graft, then plant their own tree.”
It's possible that apple tree grafting is a traditional pioneer art in this region, said Nelson. She’s been researching the history for nearly a decade, which is what brought her to work with CJ Brafford, the director of the Ute Museum in Montrose, to hold one of this year’s grafting workshops there. The Apple Core Project will share 50 percent of the proceeds from that workshop with the museum.
The second workshop will be held at the Naturita Community Center.
Nelson said that before the workshop they’ll send out information to registered participants about collecting scions.
Each registered participant will take home three grafted trees and a grafting knife. More scion and rootstock will be available to purchase.
To register online for the April 15 Montrose workshop or the April 22 Naturita workshop, 1-4 p.m. both days, visit theapplecoreproject.org, call 970-708-3972 or email meggers73@gmail.com.
