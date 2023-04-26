Last year, Norwood Mayor Candy Meehan participated in Rural Philanthropy Days, a Community Resource Center event that links grantors with nonprofits and governments to receive potential funding for projects. Then, in Ridgway Meehan met officials from the Gates Family Foundation in Denver (not Bill Gates, but the Gates Rubber business). Officials mentioned the Harvard University opportunity to Meehan, and the scholarship that can pay for Colorado executives and government leaders to attend.
When the application window opened in January, Meehan applied. With her application materials, at least 40 people in the area gave Meehan letters of support. Then she found out many local people have also done the same training: April Montgomery, Hilary Cooper and Mike Bordogna.
Two weeks ago, she traveled to Denver for an interview with the Gates Family Foundation. She said everyone on the panel was gracious and kind.
When she left, she wasn’t sure if she’d be accepted, though she wanted the opportunity to study at Harvard and receive the education that she could bring back to her community.
Finding out she was accepted last week was a dream come true for Meehan.
Now, she’s off to Cambridge, Massachusetts July 10-28. She’ll be on campus with a few other Coloradoans, as well as others from all over the U.S. She hasn’t gotten her itinerary, but she’s eager to see the schedule of study.
Yes, Meehan has been to the East Coast. In fact, she previously lived in New Hampshire and also Maine. She’s driven past the Harvard campus before.
Now, she’ll be returning to that area as a public official who will receive in-depth education on effective leadership as it pertains to changing political and social environments. She’ll be learning how to handle various situations. Meehan said across the U.S. municipalities face common challenges related to water, housing, energy efficiency and more. She’s curious to find out how others are meeting the needs of their communities and working through similar experiences.
“I’m interested in what outside-the-box thinking others have that we can be inspired by,” she said in an interview last week with The Norwood Post.
Joining her from Colorado are three county commissioners from other parts of the state, one executive director of early childhood education, a state representative, and also an executive director of a water conservation district.
Meehan remains enthusiastic anticipating her trip.
“I can’t believe it’s happening,” she said.
Norwood’s town administrator Patti Grafmyer expressed her support for Meehan on Monday in an interview.
“We couldn’t be prouder of the mayor of Norwood,” she said.
Grafmyer added all of Norwood’s governing board and the greater staff wish the mayor well in her upcoming Harvard endeavors.
“The Norwood Board of Trustees and the staff wholeheartedly support Mayor Meehan in her quest to advance her education in government,” Grafmyer told the Post. “The Town of Norwood and surrounding area will benefit, as she will share her knowledge on her completion of the course.”
