One look at the online calendar for the Lone Cone Library in Norwood shows that there’s more going on there than reading, said library programming assistant Tabitha Rosa. This year, the library’s wellness programming is burgeoning with “different offerings, every single day of the week,” she said.
“There’s yoga, Tai Chi, nutrition, kids’ movement, books, skis and the Kanopy streaming service,” Rosa said.
She is also one of four yoga teachers currently offering classes at the library. There is also a nutrition class, Tai Chi, and — beginning in February — a kids’ and caregivers’ movement class called “Move With Me.”
“Move With Me” will be on Monday mornings and “will include group play, dance, movement, and other physical activity for kids and anyone who are their caregivers,” said Rosa.
Rosa said they’re also “hoping to expand to a class for people who are less mobile or wheelchair-bound,” though, she added, the teachers do accommodate for ability and knowledge levels.
She said that the library also checks out cross-country skis, has plenty of books on health-related topics, and offers the Kanopy streaming service for instructional videos and exercise classes. She invited people to come and try things out.
Longtime yoga instructor Marie Green said, “There’s something here for everyone.”
And Green loves the space where classes are held.
“It’s such a big space, the library has a really good ventilation system, and we have an air-filter machine in the space,” she said.
She teaches a variety of classes, from relaxing yin yoga to Pilates fusion, she said. Her classes are on Tuesday and Saturday mornings, and Wednesday nights.
Green didn’t take a break from teaching during COVID.
“We had virtual, we did yoga outside, we had masks on, off, some on, some off. Some people still wear masks, and that’s OK,” she said.
Green still offers virtual attendance links, too, for people who need to practice yoga from home.
Green also teaches a nutrition class, “Healthy Vibes.” Green said she became an integrative health coach in 2019 and has led three rounds of this 12-week class since then.
“This is a pop-in class: if it’s a good day, or they like the subject, they can jump in,” said Green.
Julie Bloom teaches a class on Thursday evenings that is “a chill yoga class,” said Rosa. It, as with many of the other classes, is open to beginners, she said. Rosa teaches yoga on Monday nights and Thursday, as well as Sunday mornings.
Mary Archer teaches Kundalini yoga on Friday mornings and Sunday evenings. Sunday’s classes include instruments and sound baths.
“Sound healing has gotten very popular in the wellness community. It’s relaxing, meditative and works on a cellular level,” said Rosa.
On Tuesday nights, Bill Cranstoun teaches Tai Chi. Rosa said she’s taken one of his classes.
“It’s a series of subtle movements that focus on energy flow. Anybody can benefit from this, and people can attend occasionally for an easy, flowing experience or frequently to learn entire sequences,” she said.
And, for folks who like to stay home, there’s the Kanopy streaming service, free with a library card, said Rosa.
“There are tons of new year's resolutions videos, Tai Chi, yoga, movement and
health and fitness videos,” she said.
For more specific times and information, the public is welcome to check the library’s Facebook page or website at loneconelibrary.org. For a library card, people may visit the library or go to loneconelibrary.org/about/library-card/.
