The Town of Norwood held its monthly board meeting on Dec. 9, and trustees approved the annual budget for 2021. Additionally, trustees approved the mill levy, which is set at 15.129.
Town administrator Patti Grafmyer announced the hiring of an interim planner. Trustees met Henry Hemphill, who works for the City of Fruita, in a work session previously.
Hemphill signed a six-month agreement to work with Norwood, and Grafmyer said that should allow for enough time for both parties to see if the agreement should continue.
She said Hemphill sent a letter to the owners of Ace Hardware, Tom and Jennifer Mortell, who recently purchased the Hitchin’ Post and plan to move their business to the bigger location.
Grafmyer said the town is setting up a Zoom meeting with the Mortells, as a pre-conference, to discuss the process of annexing what was the Hitchin’ Post into town proper.
“That’s where we are at there,” she told the board. “It’s really exciting news.”
Also in the meeting, trustees approved a sidewalk liquor license for The Divide restaurant. Owners Jamie and Scot Romaine requested a liquor license renewal last Monday for their establishment, but wanted to add the sidewalk service, too. Grafmyer said the cost is $75, and the permit needs state approval. Still, the Romaines will have the outdoor license indefinitely.
The town’s 2019 audit is finally complete, an annual process that the board makes public. Grafmyer said this was a “crazy year,” in which many things have been pushed back, including the annual audit. She said the audit results will be presented to trustees in January via Zoom.
The board is scheduling interviews to replace long-term employee Gretchen Wells. Wells has served as town clerk since 2007. Grafmyer said four applications had been submitted, and two more had been promised.
She asked some board members to be a part of the interview process and added that Wells had volunteered to also serve in finding her replacement.
Grafmyer said the town now has “big shoes to fill” in losing Wells.
In an upcoming meeting, the town will review its source water protection plan. A draft of the document has been presented to county officials, who wish to comment on it. Norwood Water Commission and the Town of Norwood must also review the draft. Grafmyer said the plan will ideally be completed by spring, and trustees should plan for another Zoom call on source water in the near future.
Related to water, Trustee Candy Meehan continues to work on a water education initiative. She asked town board to consider sponsoring a water holiday on May 28, which would include Farmers Water Development, the Lone Cone Ditch company, the U.S. Forest Service and others. She said there needs to be water education on Wright’s Mesa, and added that fire chief John Bockrath would like to involve kids in the future water holiday.
Trustee Shawn Fallon, who is a member of the Norwood Park & Recreation District, said his organization had to cancel all indoor activities this winter.
Park & Rec is now planning to spruce up the Livery building to generate revenue. Some new equipment, like lights or potentially a new audio system, could increase use for weddings or even virtual concerts.
Fallon added that Park & Rec is still considering a second disc golf course at either Thunder Road trails or Busted Arm Draw. He said the board is working with the U.S. Forest Service for permitting in the future.
