The Town of Norwood approved its 2023 budget at the regular monthly meeting in December. Then, the board had already held its work session and collaborated on the draft budget, as is standard procedure for town trustees.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, approval was on the agenda, and trustees didn’t need time to discuss the budget further, passing it unanimously.
Some differences appear this year versus years passed.
Tax revenues are increasing. In 2021, tax revenues were at $571,384 — from property taxes, marijuana, cigarettes, the highway and more. In 2022, tax revenues were down a bit at $562,507. They’re projected to be $578,755 for 2023.
Sundry revenues are also up for the town. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer told The Norwood Post that “sundries” are defined by the town as “something that comes in but that is not on a regular basis.”
“That has to do with Just Transition monies that we should be getting, and the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money — that is the government — through COVID.”
Grafmyer said the ARPA money comes in two payments and goes into infrastructure or the betterment of a community.
In 2021, those revenues were $77,016. In 2022, that figure jumped to $372,765. For 2023, the number is estimated to be $313,000.
License and permit revenue is also bringing in a bit more for the town, likely because of the marijuana licenses. In 2021, the revenue was $3,704. In 2022, it was $5,600, which is the same estimate for 2023. Marijuana licenses, alone, are bringing in $4,000 for the town the last few years.
Regarding law enforcement, the Town of Norwood is actually saving money in 2023 by contracting with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office for the amount of $100,000. In 2021, the town spent $107,362 on law enforcement with a town marshal. In 2022, while the expected spending was $162,131, it was actually $233,364. The increase is due to switching from a town marshal, who then resigned. That required finding a new option for law enforcement, working with the county.
Also, the $65,500 Chevrolet Tahoe was a part of 2022 spending, but that has been sold for the purchase price. Still, under the new plan, the town will spend less on peacekeeping than it has the last few years. That’s partly due also to the fact that under the county contract, the town has no expenses related to ammunition, retirement contributions, uniforms, fuel, liability or anything else.
Salaries will cost the town a bit more next year, but the figures are in the budget and planned for. Norwood is planning to hire both a code enforcement officer and also a deputy clerk. Those two positions will be paid $30,000 and $41,600, respectively. Salaries, too, will increase for town staff for 2023. That’s something town administrator Patti Grafmyer has said is important in light of employee retention, especially with the rising costs of living. Grafmyer initiated a wage study in 2022 in hopes of a third party making sure that Norwood’s town staff are being paid fairly, according to their roles and duties. The results of the wage study will published in early January.
All town staff salaries are public information and can be found in the budget copy.
