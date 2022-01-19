With as many as 100 new homes planned in town and around Wright’s Mesa, and with the already sprawling Norwood Fire Protection District potentially doubling in size, “we need to move quickly to build up our fire, medical and emergency response capabilities,” district chief John Bockrath said.
Bockrath brought a greater sense of urgency to last week’s town board of trustees meeting.
“With the construction of new homes and schools accelerating in the West End, and with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office planning to reduce its fire response coverage, the district is preparing for tremendous growth in both people and property that need protection,” Bockrath said.
In the town meeting, the long-term vision was laid out. Bockrath announced his proposed purchase of town land for a new fire station and to remodel the current station into a wildland fire response center. With both facilities operational by 2025, the plan calls for major vehicle and equipment purchases, further department professionalization with a paid on-call schedule and a fully staffed station with living quarters for 24/7 emergency response.
After only two seasons, wildland fire captain Mark Garcia has built a professional team and a national reputation. His crew is on-call and in demand throughout the western United States, and across the country, with the potential to respond to fire suppression and mitigation contract opportunities as far away as Georgia.
The Norwood wildland crew started its season with the nearby Round Mountain Fire in late June, then was called to the Morgan Creek Fire near Steamboat in July. In August, they headed up to Montana for the Crooks Fire near Missoula on the Flathead Reservation. The crew went on to serve just west of there in Idaho on the Cougar Rock Complex Fires.
In October, Garcia led his team to the major Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara, California. On the way back, Norwood wildland fire was called to serve in a “pre-position” role in the Sierra National Forest to back up crews already out fighting big fires.
“Everyone showed us a lot of respect and appreciation, and it was an honor to serve in the pre-position role, which meant we had familiarity from being in the same area in 2020, and for the fire management community having trust in us for what we can do,” Garcia said. “Overall, we’ve gained a great deal of experience, earned recognition from state and national agencies, built and tightened our team, and grossed over $250,000 in revenue last year.”
Bockrath’s business plan is to use both contract and grant money to achieve the long-term vision for the new station and existing remodel.
“We saw this coming two years ago and are taking the steps now to keep our district safe while our crews are out on assignment and without having to go back to the taxpayers,” he said.
Additional wildland fire crew candidates are being interviewed for contract and full-time positions. After graduating a flight of new EMT-trained firefighters last year, and with the recent resignation of paramedic Matt Mogg, Bockrath is also looking for new paramedics to serve in full-time positions and to help staff the district’s wildland ambulance that is being outfitted to generate significant contract revenue on assignments in Colorado and out of state.
“Our call volume is going to increase, and we’re bursting at the seams in our current facilities,” Bockrath added. “In preparing for growth, we’ve moved to a shift schedule, upgraded equipment, and made major improvements in training, teamwork and department readiness. Our future plans are designed to assure the public that our region remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”
