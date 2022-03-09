Norwood Middle School hosted the San Juan Basin League wrestling meet on March 3.
It was a competitive night between four schools: Norwood, Mancos, Dolores and Dove Creek. Seven middle schoolers wrestled various opponents and finished the championship round-robin style. Shaun Gibson, weighing in at 103 pounds, wrestled one exhibition match, while Jackson Dinsmore (105 pounds), Owen Tackett (115), Kannon Sherman (135), Colton Kepley (145), Coulter Shumway (151) and Uriah Cook (heavyweight) wrestled for placings.
According to coaches Randy Harris and Kyle Dinsmore, all of the boys wrestled hard and put in their best effort. Jackson Dinsmore won his first match, but lost his second, earning 12 team points. Tackett left with a victory after winning both of his matches, racking up 16 points for the team. Sherman lost his championship match, but he still wrestled extremely well, coaches said.
“(The last one) was a really tough kid, an eighth grader that had been wrestling well all year,” Coach Dinsmore said.
Sherman scored 10 for the team.
Kepley took second and scored 10 team points. Shumway put 18 points on the board for the Mavs. He did lose an impromptu exhibition match, but that won’t affect his winning record, and he remains undefeated. Cook, coach said, had a great performance, especially since he was outweighed by 40 pounds in his championship match. He scored 16 points for Norwood.
In the end, Mancos took home first-place bragging rights with 145 points, and Dolores was second with 106. Norwood ended up with 82 total points for third place, and Dove Creek finished with 60 in fourth place.
Next, on Saturday, March 5, the boys headed to Montrose to Centennial Middle School for an invitational. Wrestling mom Amanda Pierce told The Norwood Post she was grateful for the goodie bags that Uncompahgre Medical Center sent the boys up with. There, she said it was a full house, with many spectators in the bleachers — no doubt refreshing after the last few years’ limitations with indoor sports.
Dinsmore said it was a great day in Montrose with many podium finishes for the Mavs. Gibson fought hard but didn’t quite earn a ribbon. Dinsmore was fifth with a 3-1 record on the mat in Montrose, and Tackett was sixth in the tournament with 2-2. Sherman took a second place finish with 2-1, and so did Kepley with 3-1 matches.
Cook was also second with 2-1 matches, and Shumway was again first place, 3-0.
Dinsmore said he was proud of the boys for their performance at both events last week.
“It takes a lot to go out there and put it on the line,” he told The Norwood Post. “It takes a lot for these kids to get out there.”
He added wrestling requires courage, determination and hard work, and the middle schoolers are proving they can get out there and do it solo in front of an audience.
Harris and Dinsmore both are a watching the middle school crop as they prove it on the mat this year. The group’s performance is indicative of what high school wrestling might be like in a few years, and they’re impressed.
“It’s a really good group we’ve got here,” Dinsmore said Sunday night. “Hopefully everybody sticks with it.”
