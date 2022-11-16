Wendy Crank, of Juvenile Services (formerly Juvenile Diversion), met with the Norwood Town Board of Trustees last week during the regular monthly meeting to give an update. Juvenile Diversion is funded through intergovernmental agencies. It’s the first live update Crank’s given since the pandemic occurred.
Her organization’s been serving San Miguel and Ouray counties for 31 years by keeping kids out of the court system. In this way, students can change behavior through community service, counseling, apology letters, restorative justice and more. If they follow through with their contracts, they avoid their offenses going on record. For a kid, it can be life-changing.
“We don’t want them in the legal system,” she said. “We don’t want them having a criminal mentality.”
The local Juvenile Services program is unique in that it takes community referrals, not just law enforcement referrals. Locally, the school system and even families can call a kid in.
“A mom can call if a teen doesn’t come home at night,” she said.
In 2021, there were 21 youth clients served locally. That’s up from 2020, when just 12 were helped. In 2019, the number was 33; in 2018, 46.
For 2021, nine females were served and 12 males. Of those kids, there were two in the 11-13 age bracket, one that was 14-15. Twelve were 16-17, and six were 18 years old.
Last year, 10 of the kids were referred by San Miguel County officials, including six from the Telluride Marshal’s Office, one from the Norwood marshal and three from the county sheriff’s office. Ouray County officials referred nine, and Mesa County turned in two Telluride kids.
In 2021, there were 58 kids receiving services from Juvenile Services, and 19 of those were in Norwood. Of that total, the majority, 49, were Caucasian.
Most of the offenses in 2021 dealt with alcohol and marijuana. Other offenses included criminal mischief, nicotine, theft, truancy and trespass.
The data, though, also states that 86 percent of the kids successfully completed their contracts with Juvenile Services last year.
And, the program is a money saver for local taxpayers. Incarcerating a child costs about $214,00 per kid, and even probation is around $2,000. On the contrary, the average that Juvenile Diversion spends is $1,200 per kid, including all services, plus the college trip and job shadowing experiences.
Crank said regarding the individual contracts for a kid in Juvenile Services, the family sits down together to create the goals. She said parent coaching and family mediation can also be part of the plans. Mentoring and academic tutoring are options, too, if a student is failing subjects in school. Therapy is always available.
She hesitates to turn a kid for SB-14-215 funding, the marijuana state tax money. That’s because it tags a kid. She only goes that route if a more aggressive intervention is needed. She’s also against expelling kids from school. She said it doesn’t solve anything, but leaves students alone with no supervision.
Besides the intervention plans for youth in trouble, Juvenile Diversion does other things all year round: middle school lunch meetings, prevention and education in schools, and they help with the community mock crashes and produce the safe-and-sober after-proms.
Crank said parents and teens need to be aware of human trafficking. One West End girl was at party and ended up in the bed of a pickup in Grand Junction. The I-70 corridor is a high human-trafficking route.
