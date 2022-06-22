Shay Snyder, 13, of Norwood, is part of a multi-generational ranching and rodeo family. She told The Norwood Post she’s been on a horse since she was born. She’s regularly competed at gymkhana events and junior rodeos throughout her childhood. She said she can’t keep track of how many rodeos her family attends in the summer, because they’re on the go.
Last week, she and her sister Hadley, 10, traveled to Cortez with their family to compete in Mike Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship Qualifier. Snyder said she competed in barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying. Her barrel run was her best event. Her time was 15.7, and good enough to get her into the Top 3 of the competition. As a result, she earned a spot in the Mike Johnson’s Vegas event. She also walked away with $143, a T-shirt and four bags of feed.
Now, she’s prepping to travel to the Vegas rodeo event with her family in late November, right around the time of the National Finals Rodeo — also held in Las Vegas. She said they very well may try to attend the NFR, since they’ll be in the same city.
Snyder has a horse specifically for barrels. A seven-year-old mare, Brandy was bred for the cowhorse events, and Snyder has had her for five years.
“Barrels is probably my favorite event,” she said.
She’ll be practicing at home this summer and in the fall in her own backyard, which has an outdoor arena on site, though she’ll be attending various junior rodeos — including the San Miguel Basin Rodeo in Norwood on July 29.
She doesn’t use an outside horse trainer or riding coach. She said she relies on her family for support.
“I just work with my dad. He is my coach,” she said. “And my mom.”
She is the daughter of Lo and Regan Snyder and the fifth generation of working cowboys in the family, since the Snyders homesteaded in the local area. Her family is part of Mex & Sons, a cattle operation on Wright’s Mesa.
Mike Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship gives away more than $100,000 in prize money for various junior rodeo events: calf roping, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying and barrel racing. The founders, Mike Johnson with wife Sherrylynn, also give away various prizes and scholarships to the kids who qualify and then show up to compete.
Snyder said in the qualifying event in Cortez she caught two of her four calves in the breakaway roping. In the goats, she got hers tied in 12 seconds.
“It wasn’t bad, and it wasn’t good,” she said.
Snyder also shows 4-H livestock animals in the 4 Stars Livestock Club in Norwood. She’ll be showing one steer and two pigs this summer at the Basin Fair. She agreed she was a busy young woman.
