Last week, at the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting, Carrie Andrew met before trustees for updates on the organizations she’s connected with. Andrew told the town she will not be renewing her term with the Norwood Chamber of Commerce. She has now served six years.
Her term for president will be up this year, and she said it’s time for her to move on.
“I will just be the library director,” she said.
Andrew said her work is rooted in nonprofit work anyway, and perhaps a business owner who works in retail, lodging or food should serve as president of the Norwood Chamber.
Still she said still she cares deeply about economic development, though, and will work with the West End Economic Development Corporation to support Norwood.
Additionally, she wants to focus on a group that she and other Norwood leaders started to grow before the pandemic hit: the SPARC group.
The SPARC group (Sustained Planned Authentic Realistic Conversations) has a purpose to focus on collaboration between Norwood community leaders with a plan to be intentional in decision-making for the local area by creating opportunities to listen to community members.
Mayor Kieffer Parrino thanked Andrew for her work with the chamber. Trustee Jaime Schulz said Norwood “cannot expect (Carrie) to do everything forever.” Trustee Candy Meehan told Andrew she was leaving the chamber “better than (she) found it.”
Trustee Shawn Fallon said he was ready to proceed with the SPARC group. Other trustees agreed to reactivate the group.
Andrew also requested the photograph of the late Charlie Fowler, an esteemed mountain climber, be transferred from Town Hall to the Lone Cone Library. The photo depicts Fowler on the Hilary Step, specifically a portion of it that no longer exists.
Town officials agreed the library should take the photo, since the library holds a Charlie Fowler collection of materials, including books and other photos.
Andrew also told trustees that it’s time for the library to begin work on the next phase of the library, which focuses on the grounds and landscaping. Andrew said currently weeds are a problem.
Now, she’s working on a conceptual idea for Phase 2. That could include trails, more shade in the back, an observatory, a charging station for electronic cars and even solar panels.
In order to apply for grant funding, Andrew said she needs to have a design in place. She’s been talking with representatives from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for possible funding.
She said another idea she has is to establish trails that connect the library to the Norwood Town Park and then onto the town’s core. It could potentially connect to the town’s disc golf course, too. Andrew said she couldn’t use DOLA funds for joint efforts, however, so she didn’t think a collaborative trail grant would work with DOLA. According to her DOLA would want to work with the town and library separately.
“But we need to make a plan and get grants and subcontracting,” she said. “We don’t want to plop things here, there and everywhere. We want the irrigation to be thoughtful and intentional.”
Andrew said the process of developing Phase 2 could take a few years to complete.
