Norwood Public School has a written agreement with the Town of Norwood for purchase of the town’s 19 acres, a spot on the south side of town that became coveted in the last year. The parcel is near Market and Kiwi streets and bumps up against the new Pinion Park neighborhood.
Now, the school has an engineering firm working on soils testing and a traffic study. When school officials get the feasibility report in the near future, they’re set to close on the property.
Mike Morlang, school board president, told The Norwood Post the location is good. Most of Norwood’s residential area is south of town, and in this way, people don’t have to cross Grand Avenue, a CDOT highway, to get to school.
Now the board, who are unpaid and in a volunteer position, are faced with challenging work. Many in the community know that Prime Time Early Learning Center needs upgraded — “desperately,” Morlang said. Additionally, the high school needs help.
The old building, brick and concrete construction, has asbestos that needs mitigated. There has been ongoing mold issues in that wing. The old boiler and compressor may have had an upgrade recently, but unfortunately the ventilation has not been redone, and that’s a problem. What’s more is in the middle school portion, the tiles are popping up from moisture coming through the concrete slab. The drains and plumbing have been problematic for some time. That’s because the school was built in a sort of hole.
“The high school has met its useful life,” Morlang said.
Morlang said the board can leave the elementary where it’s at, since it’s newer than the other structures. Some ESSER funding, COVID-related relief, went into that building, and it’s still usable. For around $61 million, the elementary could stay, but the high school, a necessity, could be moved to the new 19 acres with athletic fields and the pre-K.
But the board now wonders if it’s not worth it to just start fresh and include a new elementary for a bit more. The total cost of including the elementary in the move is approximately $64 million.
Last Friday, school officials attended a BEST grant meeting with the state. Norwood is applying for funding and will be notified of the application this spring.
Morlang said if the board deems it best to build all new schools and leave the existing elementary building behind, it could still be used for something: a community center, a shop for the Town of Norwood, an area for adults to continue pickleball and other rec leagues, or even a funeral or gathering space.
He said he’s trying to stay grounded. He takes his role seriously. He doesn’t want to leave the future school board in the same position he’s in. He’s tasked with creating a 50-year master plan that makes sense. Whatever the board decides must be built to last for quite some time.
He understands that the BEST organization is not in the same place it was five years ago, but he said the board has to try and then work through what challenges arise.
“We need to keep moving forward and get a new building for our kids,” he said.
