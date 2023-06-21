Walk into the log cabin where the Norwood History Museum is housed on Lucerne Street, and the scent of history transports visitors just as quickly as the sights, which range from pump organs and butter churns to photos and an 1882 survey map, and from the table set with cloth napkins to the display of depression-era pink glass dishes and hand-sewn clothing, the tiny cabin is packed with history and, for many, with memories. The volunteer staff are always adding new ones, and the museum is now open for the summer.
Patti Jo Ryan and Barbara Youngblood, members of the Wright's Mesa Historical Society’s board, along with a couple other volunteers, greet visitors to the museum at the screen door and welcome them into the cool shade of the cabin, built in 1886.
“The cabin was the first building on Main Street,” said Youngblood. “It was a boarding house at one point, and people would bring their bedrolls in and sleep on the floor. It was $2 for breakfast. It was also the post office for many years.”
The Norwood Ladies Study Club purchased the building in 1939 for $50 and moved it to its current location, said Youngblood. In 1988, the study club turned the cabin over to the Town of Norwood. In 2015, WMHS president Betty Greager submitted and received approval to have the log cabin added to the county’s historical register.
Now, even though the Town of Norwood owns the cabin, WMHS has a lifetime lease on the property and takes care of it, said Youngblood, curating the collections of photos, manual machines of all sorts, clothing, dishes and newspaper clippings.
“There are lots of neat things in here that we’ve acquired over the years,” said Youngblood.
Most recently, Youngblood acquired two steel wheels that now rest against the front of the building. Andrya Brantingham donated hand-sewn and embroidered cloth napkins, and someone dropped off a collection of patterns.
“I just got done going through the box, and the oldest was from 1953,” she said. “We always accept donations, for sure, and we’d like people’s family stories, too,” she added.
This month, Nucla-Naturita Telephone Company made a modern donation when they set up wifi at the cabin, so that Youngblood and Ryan can more easily search for information for visitors, look up articles and share their finds. Ryan keeps up the group’s Facebook page, Wright’s Mesa Historical Society, and loves to collect family stories.
“My dream is to have files here in the cabin for everybody that lives on Wright’s Mesa,” she said. “That way, 200 years from now, someone’s great-great-granddaughter can come in and see what’s here,” she said, and added, “I don’t care if your family has been here for 100 years or if you just moved here, I’d love to hear your story.”
For Ryan, the cabin is a connection to her own family, who has been in the area since 1881.
“I didn’t grow up here, but I get to find my family here,” she said, and noted several articles that have surfaced while she or other volunteers were perusing the early 1900s copies of the Norwood Star newspaper.
Ryan is also working to broaden the scope of the museum’s collection.
“I’ve been studying the Utes’ presence here,” she said.
She’s been working to get Ute dancers to come to the Pioneer Day parade, or to come and give talks, and Ryan hopes that Ute voices will be added to the collection of stories that live in the building.
The Norwood History Museum is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For museum tours at other times, visitors can call 970-327-4400 to make an appointment with Youngblood or Ryan.
