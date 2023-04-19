Two young San Miguel County gymnasts — one from Norwood — competed successfully at the USA Gymnastics Colorado Xcel State platinum-level meet in Denver this past weekend and are looking ahead to the next big event.
Jaelin Andrew, a Norwood seventh-grade student, has been in and out of gymnastics since first grade, and this was her second year in a row competing at state. This year, she competed at the platinum level with Telluride freshman Liv Kramer. Both girls train at Telluride Gymnastics with gym owner and coach Teresa Brachle and coach Lia Cristadoro.
“These girls are very dedicated. We ask a lot of them, and they’re there working hard, and both really shine at competition time,” said Brachle, who’s been running the gym since 2009.
Both gymnasts met their goal of qualifying for the next, and final, event of the year.
Andrew said she was happy with the results of the competition.
“I made it to regionals,” she said, “and I’m really excited to compete there.”
Andrew did her personal best for the year on the floor and vault competitions, scoring 9.225 and 8.85, respectively. She faltered a little on her bars and beam performances, but her total score was still high enough to take her forward.
“State is always close to spring break,” said Andrew’s mom, Carrie.
Norwood’s break and Telluride’s break were back-to-back this year, which meant that there was no practice for almost three weeks, though Brachle returned early from her spring vacation to work with the girls in Telluride before state, and Cristadoro met them in Denver for a day of training in a rented gym the day before competitions started.
“The coaches work hard with the girls, and they also work with us to overcome scheduling challenges,” said Carrie, referring not only to the spring break time but also to the Norwood school schedule, set practice times and her and husband Simon’s schedules.
Cristadoro was happy with the girls’ successes, and not only athletically.
“Teresa and I talk all the time about how we want our students to be successful athletes and successful people. They learn life skills in gymnastics that they can take past the sport. They learn a good work ethic, determination and discipline.”
She added that these two girls really have had extra challenges.
“COVID made it really rough to be in the gym, and these two started the season a little bit discouraged, but they worked hard and stayed focused, and at state they really got to see that hard work pay off,” Cristadoro said.
Carrie Andrew appreciates the life skills that gymnastics is teaching her girls. Her fifth-grade daughter, Xara, started gymnastics this year, too.
“They learn that they’re responsible for their own scores because it’s all about their effort. They can’t blame someone else,” she said.
Jaelin Andrew said she knows what she has to work on for the next three weeks before regionals in Denver, May 5-7, where she and Kramer will be competing against gymnasts from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. She has plenty to look forward to because Andrew’s favorite thing about gymnastics is “getting to do all my skills and getting scores and getting medals.”
That doesn’t happen without sacrifice, however.
“My biggest sacrifice is free time,” she said.
She spends a lot of time in the car, but gets carsick, so she has to do homework on the weekends and after practice, which is usually around 8:30 p.m.
“I like hanging out with my friends while doing gymnastics,” she said.
Since the sport requires a lot of conditioning and practice, that’s all year round.
