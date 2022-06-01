At the Norwood Town Board of Trustees’ May meeting, officials shared what they said is good news. Town clerk Amanda Pierce told those in attendance that the first senior meal luncheon in quite some time was set to come back May 16.
The meal was a collaboration of community donations, and no seniors were charged for admission. The Town of Norwood provided use of the kitchen, downstairs in the community center area. Pierce pulled it off with the support of the town’s administrator Patti Grafmyer and community volunteer Jessica Bicknase.
Pierce met beforehand with representatives from Region 10 and the Romaine family, who own The Divide Restaurant, for advice. She said after the consultation, her group was prepared to “wing it” for the May luncheon that included homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and cobbler, served on real plates rather than paper or plastic.
Senior citizens in the Norwood community have reported missing their luncheons. The pandemic, its restrictions, lack of resources and more created barriers to the regular meals where the elders could gather and visit.
Pierce told the board she was overjoyed to help bring the event back and provide the space for seniors to break bread.
“I am so excited, really,” Pierce said.
Pierce was continuing her work in how to best see the program through. She said the food bank was having shortages, but she’d heard the Fresh Foundation had some funds to help.
“I’d like to see it go to more than once a month. Maybe other organizations can support it,” Pierce said. “I’d like to see it grow.”
She also said she was pleased at the volunteers who offered to deliver meals or even pick up seniors and drive them to the May luncheon. A call list has also been started to remind folks of the luncheon dates.
Pierce said they recently fed 50 seniors in the West End, where the luncheons happen in Nucla. Nine elders from Norwood were going down there to have a meal and see friends. Pierce said it’s important to host the same event in Norwood too.
Anyone who’d like information on the upcoming senior meal for June should contact Town Hall directly.
Grafmyer in that same meeting reminded the board of a meeting that happened last week. Then, the town presented an application before the state’s Department of Local Affairs. On May 25, Norwood requested support for water and sewer taps in the name of affordable and essential workforce housing.
District 3 Commissioner Kris Holstrom was present for the online meeting, as was David Bruce of the Telluride Foundation, who managed the Pinion Park project. Mayor Candy Meehan also attended. The town requested more than $500,000 to make the rural homes more affordable.
In the May meeting, another small-scale subdivision was on the agenda. Located at 1120 Grand Ave., the “development” was actually just a lot-line adjustment that enables the Rummel family to accommodate a few mobile homes.
Public Works, the Planning & Zoning Board and Town Planner Henry Hemphill were all consulted. No improvements to asphalt or sidewalks are needed. The utility connections already exist. Trustees approved the motion for the “small-scale subdivision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.