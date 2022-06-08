One of the highlights of summer in San Miguel County, the annual rodeo is scheduled for July 29-30, a Friday and a Saturday this year. Jordan Williams, rodeo planner and organizer, said the weekend will deliver fun for all spectators.
The rodeo weekend was purposely chosen to compliment other rodeos happening on the Western Slope, the one in Montrose and also Fiesta Days in Durango. Williams told The Norwood Post that aligning the dates helps draw contestants who want to hit multiple rodeos in the same weekend. She said the collaboration makes for a better turnout.
The junior rodeo, for youth contestants, takes place July 29 at 10 a.m. Williams said the last couple of years, except for 2020, saw increased entries with families coming from as far as New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Wyoming.
“People will travel for it, because it’s one of the biggest in the state,” she said. “We are super excited. It’s a great thing for youth.”
The mutton bustin’ – the riding of wild sheep by youth brave enough to get on — happens at 6 p.m. to kick off the evening festivities the first night. Afterward, the San Miguel Basin Rodeo, a Colorado Pro Rodeo sanctioned event, happens at 7 p.m. with the familiar favorites: barrel racing, various roping events, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and more.
Williams couldn’t comment on food vendors last week, since the rodeo committee was still finalizing the food options. She said food and beer would definitely be on site though, and details would be announced in the next few weeks.
She’s hoping locals will get their teams together now for the wild steer draggin’ competition. Teams do not have to consist of working cowboys. Anyone is eligible to enter with friends in hopes of catching a wild steer and bringing it back to the end gate.
Though rodeo royalty has been a thing in the past, there is no queen or court this year. Williams said the rodeo committee hasn’t had anyone to take the role the last few years.
But, this year, rodeo will feature an after-party with a live, six-person band. More details on the live entertainment will also soon be announced.
“It’s something great for the community,” Williams said.
Organizers, who are members of Norwood Roping Club, have been working with sponsors to get the deal done. So much goes into planning, working with the stock contractor and more.
Williams said the tier level sponsorships are still in place, and new sponsors are also welcome. She said sponsorship is a great way to give back to Norwood and also get advertising at the same time.
“We sincerely appreciate all of our sponsors,” she said.
Anyone with questions should email Williams at sanmiguelbasinrodeo@gmail.com. She also encourages the community to follow rodeo on Instagram and visit the website www.sanmiguelbasinrodeo.com.
Williams and other committee members met Sunday to keep working on their things-to-do list, as the date grows closer.
“We want the community to come out and have fun — have a blast,” she said. “Whether it’s a family night or a date night. There is something for everyone.”
