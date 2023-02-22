When Creighton Wood started the Norwood Dark Sky Advocates (NDSA), he had one goal in mind: to get the town designated as a Dark Sky Community, which is an official designation for the Town of Norwood, and is registered under the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA).
Together with other community members, Bob Grossman and Wood accomplished that in February 2019, after three years of work. Grossman stepped away from the organization in 2021, and Wood said he also needs to hand the telescope to another leader who can aim it at the future.
There are requirements that have to be met in order to keep the Dark Sky status.
“I’m happy to help, to teach, to show up, but I just can’t be in charge any longer,” said Wood.
Grossman, who is now working on a Dark Sky project with a larger scope, is also ready to help out.
Carrie Andrew, director of Lone Cone Library and a strong supporter of NDSA, also said the library will help. Already, the library pays for and hosts “star-viewing parties,” and their AmeriCorp VISTA volunteer, Laura Anthon, dedicated five hours a week to Dark Sky-focused work in 2022.
While there is plenty of support available, there are some specific things that need done.
For starters, Wood said, there is an annual report to be filed with the IDA. He just filed that a couple of weeks ago.
Additionally, the town’s lighting on Grand Avenue, also a state highway, does not meet the IDA requirements, and while there are many entities involved in changing that, a show of support — that is, community-member effort — is needed, said Wood and Grossman.
Outreach is also a large component of the IDA requirements for maintaining the Dark Sky status.
“It’s not just about star parties,” said Grossman, though he agreed those are important.
There also needs to be educational programming, monthly meetings, social media, articles and membership. One social media task is to focus local interest on one Facebook page, and to get a locally-controlled website operating.
There are currently two Facebook pages that need to be combined, said Grossman. The pages are Norwood Dark Sky Advocates and Norwood Dark Sky Community, with a total of 183 members, though some are duplicates.
The current website is under the aegis of the University of Colorado, and Grossman said it’s impossible to access it as an administrator.
A fourth thing that’s needed is to have someone on the ground checking in with both county and town planning and zoning commissions to help them ensure that new subdivisions in the area meet the IDA Dark Sky lighting requirements.
A fifth task is taking ongoing Dark Sky measurements to show that it’s still really, really dark in the Norwood area.
“It is, in fact, so dark that it’s really close to the limits of measurement,” said Wood.
Wood, Grossman and Andrew all echoed each other when they said that there is plenty of community interest, as evidenced not only from the Facebook pages memberships but also from the showings at star parties, which have seen as many as 100-plus people.
What the Norwood Dark Sky Community needs most right now is to have some of that interest translated into people who want to be on the board with existing member Ken Lukaszewski, and people who want to head the Norwood Dark Sky Advocates group.
To learn more and join the NDSA, all may email Creighton Wood at norwoody2@gmail.com.
