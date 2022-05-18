Norwood officials met last Wednesday for the town’s regular monthly meeting. Then, staff and trustees discussed a lengthy agenda.
For the community dumpster discussion, trustees tabled the discussion as Public Works Director Randy Harris could not be present for the meeting. Town officials will discuss the dumpster issue at a later date.
Related to public works, new trustee Niven Drybrough told trustees that the sidewalk outside of Clark’s Market needs repair and is dangerous. New mayor Candy Meehan told Drybrough to contact Harris directly to file a report. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer said that sidewalk is already on the to-do list.
Town Marshal Kattie Neesham said the last month has been busy. She’s still waiting to hear back on the body camera reimbursement grant. She said it takes time, but the turnaround will be quick. That money will pay for the new body cameras for the next five years.
She’s found another grant, too, one that can help with firearms and tasers. And, her new vehicle is almost here.
“The email said it’s ready,” she told Norwood officials. “It’s dispatched for transport, and we’re looking at an ETA of (last) week or (this).”
Grafmyer in her report told those in attendance that the June meeting must be moved. That’s because the town meeting falls in the middle of Rural Philanthropy Days, and several Norwood officials will be participating in that. Town officials voted to move the meeting to Tuesday, June 14.
Additionally, Grafmyer said officials need to plan for the short-term rental work session. She’d wanted to wait for new members to join the board to have the larger conversation. She’d also like for the Planning & Zoning Board to be a part of the work session. Town Planner Henry Hemphill is set to be there with a list of bullet points that mention what’s worked in other towns and what could work for Norwood. The short-term rental legislation would be a two-step process.
Grafmyer suggested the work session for May 16, and trustees agreed.
She gave the reminder that the spring clean-up is May 21, this Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the public can get rid of their unwanted items and trash. The town still needs volunteers to help run the event, though some 4-H kids have signed up to help.
Grafmyer said some fees can be waived during the drop-off if someone is experiencing financial hardship. That includes the electronics that day and the hazard waste drop-off, which happens the following day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A list of what can be dropped off is on the town’s website and Facebook page.
Mayor Meehan told the board that the Water Education Day that she produced last year will be bypassed this year. She said trying to get all water groups together this year has been challenging. Still, her work on water continues.
“The water movement is still moving forward,” she said in the meeting.
Local water groups are collaborating, and recently received a grant for $110,000 to benefit water on Wright’s Mesa.
At the end of last week’s meeting Mayor Meehan asked all trustees to consider becoming more involved in the local community. She asked trustees to pick one organization — school, medical center, NPRD or something else — and start attending meetings to find out what is happening in Norwood. She said it helps with communication, decisions, diversity and inclusivity.
