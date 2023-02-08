Each year, contestants in Colorado Pro Rodeo Association (CPRA)-sanctioned rodeos vote on the year’s best rodeos in several categories, and the San Miguel Basin Rodeo, housed at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds in Norwood, was recently awarded with the most improved rodeo of 2022.
"We are so excited to be voted the most improved rodeo of the year by the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association. This honor is a great acknowledgment to all of the rodeo committee volunteers, Norwood Roping Club members, and most importantly, our sponsors that make this event possible,” said Jordan Williams in a press release from San Miguel County. Williams is chair of the San Miguel Basin Rodeo Committee.
The San Miguel Basin Rodeo, established in 1906, takes place every summer in Norwood, rounding off the preceding week of the San Miguel Basin Fair’s activities. The rodeo committee and the Norwood Roping Club organize the rodeo each year, and the rodeo is sanctioned by CPRA.
The CPRA was organized in 1975 “for the purpose of promoting a more professionally-oriented rodeo circuit in Colorado,” the organization’s website says.
The CPRA is the leading rodeo association in Colorado today.
“Starting with less than five rodeos in its first year, the association now sanctions 30 rodeos per year while maintaining a growing membership of approximately 600. The CPRA also co-sanctions many rodeos with associations in Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming,” CPRA representatives added.
Kara Dorenkamp-Crawford, the CPRA’s state secretary, said that each year rodeo contestants fill out ballots to vote for the best rodeo in eight different categories.
“All 30 rodeos are eligible for the most-improved category,” she said.
Other categories include best purse (small, intermediate, large and super) and best new rodeo.
The Montrose County Rodeo won most improved rodeo for 2018. According to the announcements on the CPRA website, Montrose County and San Miguel Basin rodeos are the only two in the southwest region that have won awards in the past four years.
Williams said the local rodeo has seen record attendance in the past two years, and the long tradition of rodeo in the San Miguel Basin has state and county support to continue bringing families and the living West together.
Janet Kask, director of San Miguel County Parks & Open Space, is pleased and added her department received funding from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant to renovate the outdoor arena before the 2021 rodeo.
“Improvements included, but weren't limited to, new footing, grading to improve drainage, and replacement of exterior fencing,” she said.
District 3 County Commissioner Kris Holstrom also supports rodeo and added that "the vision of the county's fairgrounds has always been to provide a safe venue while preserving our historic agricultural flavor for families and residents to grow their children, to make memories, to teach, to educate and to recreate in partnership with the community and our local user groups."
The CPRA will hold an awards ceremony for the “best of” rodeos on Feb. 18.
The 2023 San Miguel Basin Fair is scheduled for July 14-23. The 2023 rodeo will take place on July 28-29. For more details, the public may visit the San Miguel Basin Rodeo website at sanmiguelbasinrodeo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.