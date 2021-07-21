Representatives from the Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) are thrilled to announce the reopening of the Livery space for the first time since the pandemic struck in 2020. Now, NPRD is preparing for the first show in a summer concert and entertainment series set to take place July through September.
On rodeo weekend, July 29, Brendan Forrest and Patrik Ahlberg will take the Livery stage for guitar and fiddle music. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. A full bar will be available. Tickets are $12 in advance online at nprd.org and $15 at the door. The Livery allows for cash and also credit cards on site for payment.
NPRD’s managing director Erika “EK” Bush told The Norwood Post she’s ready for the public to see the many improvements made to the Livery in the last year. That includes new lighting and sound, various technical upgrades, landscaping enhancements, French doors, and other beautification efforts.
“We are excited to have people in the space and to have the live show,” Bush said.
Next month, a drag show is scheduled for Aug. 14, and Side Pony will play on Aug. 22. Bush said other contracts are in the works for September, too.
A summer youth dance series recently culminated, and was so successful that another fall session is in the planning stages now. Led by Bush who has a background in dance, the summer program saw 23 dancers ages 3-10.
“It went so great,” Bush said. “We had an overwhelming response.”
The next dance session will not begin until after the 2021-22 school year has begun. Details are still being fine-tuned.
Now, Bush welcomes the Norwood community to come forward and share what they’d like to see happening at the Livery. She said she’s taking suggestions for programs and events. She receives emails at playatnorwoodparkandrec.org and phone calls at 970-327-0148.
“I encourage the community to contact me with anything they want to see ,or if they have ideas of things they want to see,” she said.
She said all should know that the Livery’s outdoor space is being transformed into more of a public area. Now, wireless internet is available free of charge. The domain is “NPRD PUBLIC,” and the password is “NPRD WIFI.”
She said she’s happy to see the Lone Cone Legacy Trust producing its annual Harvest Dinner event once again at the Livery this fall. She’s ready to see her fellow community members out and about in person, and she’s happy the Livery space is again available to other groups and organizations.
This summer, she’s also taken some inquiries regarding weddings, which she is pleased about. NPRD just completed tree-trimming and other related arbor work to mange the foliage on the grounds. She said the capital improvements make the the space even more enjoyable and user-friendly.
“We want the Livery to be a wedding and reception venue,” she said. “We spent our quiet time (the pandemic) making it better … beautification and landscaping.”
Bush said she is grateful for her role in leading NPRD. She’s looking forward to the music and entertainment events that have been planned for the next few months.
“I am incredibly exited to be in this position to nurture community coming back together,” she said. “I can’t wait.”
